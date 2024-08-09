Yung Miami Breaks Silence On Her Relationship With Sean Combs: ‘I Met Him In His Love Era’

Yung Miami opened up about her relationship with Sean Combs for the first time on the Season 2 premiere of Caresha Please, and while she’s admitting that she’s been a victim of domestic abuse, she’s insisting that she never experienced it while dating the mogul.

The rapper was interviewed by her friend Saucy Santana for the episode, who asked Miami why she didn’t speak out sooner as multiple civil lawsuits accused her ex-boyfriend of rape, assault and sex trafficking.

In response, Caresha explained that she didn’t have those same experiences with the disgraced music mogul.

“I can’t speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know,” the City Girls rapper said. “I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person, and that wasn’t my experience.”

She also admitted to feeling isolated when “nobody called to see how I was doing” in the midst of all of the allegations against her ex, saying she felt she was “crucified” for celebrating Diddy prior to his fall from grace.

“People feel like I was Diddy’s biggest cheerleader and I made him my brand. And I feel like Diddy was on brand for me,” she began. “I met him when he was in another era. I met Diddy when the world was celebrating him and giving him his flowers when he was alive. He was getting the Global Icon Award, the lifetime achievement award, the key to the city.”

Miami continued, “He had a new album that was coming out, so I was celebrating him with the world. And I just feel like everybody’s trying to crucify me for it. I was just celebrating when the world was celebrating him, so why am I being crucified, or why am I being separated?”

Caresha went on to say that she was the victim of domestic violence in two previous relationships, after which she told herself, “I would never put myself in that situation again.”

She told People that she was “deeply hurt and shocked after watching the video,” of Diddy physically assaulting his ex Cassie and insists, “That was not my experience at all.”

Miami went on to tell the outlet of their relationship:

“I met him in his Love era. He was focused on building love, and really locked in on his music and business. I was with him when the world was celebrating him…I just think that when I met Diddy he was just a man first. He was more into what I wanted to do, and he approached me with a lot of business [ideas]. ‘You should do this. I see this in you.’ So it was more of that for me. He saw more in me than music.”

Caresha also reflected on her own actions over the last few months, specifically toward another of Diddy’s exes, Gina Huynh, who has shared her own Diddy abuse allegations. When Huynh spoke out about Yung Miami’s relationship with Diddy, the City Girl took to social media with insults and even threw out a racial slur, which she now admits to regretting.

“I’m aware of the things I tweeted towards another woman that, now looking back, I know I shouldn’t have given any energy to,” she told PEOPLE. “Everyone only saw how I responded when I was repeatedly tested. I’m working to make sure I don’t let people take me out of my character, no matter how hard it might be.”

Caresha continued, “I don’t ever want to disrespect an entire group of people because one person is pushing to get a reaction out of me. It’s not right, but I am a work in progress and constantly doing the work to become a better version of Caresha.”

