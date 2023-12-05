MadameNoire Featured Video

Word on the street is that 50 Cent is interested in producing a documentary based on the decades of allegedly harrowing acts committed by Diddy.

On Dec. 2, the longtime Starz executive producer posted a screenshot of a headline published by Page Six regarding coverage of his possible Diddy documentary. In the post’s caption, 50 tauntingly said he was “the best producer for the job” and that he had receipts on the billionaire father of seven. The Power executive producer — reportedly worth around $40 million — also advised billionaire Diddy to file for bankruptcy sooner than latter in case the latter’s legal troubles worsened.

The Page Six article claimed that 50 is “training” his G-Unit Films and Television company to produce a documentary on Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s sexual abuse allegations and those of Diddy’s other accusers. The project is reportedly in the early development phase.

While 50 has experience producing deep-dives into true crime topics and the rap game, there’s no word yet on whether the Diddy documentary will be a multi-part docuseries or a single, feature-length documentary.

On Dec. 3, the Starz executive producer took to his social media accounts and posted a photo of Diddy’s face merged with that of disgraced R&B singer and sexual predator R. Kelly. The latter’s 1999 song “Did You Ever Think,” featuring Nas, played over the disturbing and bizarre photograph.

The Power executive producer also posted a New York Times headline about Diddy on Instagram, alleging that the billionaire would survive the allegations against him.

50 argued that even if Diddy lost all his corporate partnerships, the multi-industry mogul could still sustain himself through the storm.

“You saw how fast he paid Cassie. He’s a real billionaire. He has fuck you money, guys. So fuck you! Diddy Do It? COMING SOON!” 50 penned in the caption.

The G-Unit leader additionally made slick comments about Diddy stepping down as the chairman of Revolt, the latter’s own media outlet.

In addition to settling the sexual assault and sex trafficking lawsuit Cassie filed against him within 24 hours in November, the Bad Boy Records label head was accused of sexual wrongdoings in two other lawsuits.

A shady X post that 50 shared earlier this month implied that Diddy’s fate is karmic. Peep it below.

