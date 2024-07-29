United Airlines Flight Diverted Mid-Flight After ‘Biohazard’ Throws Passenger And Crew Into Vomiting Madness

A United Airlines flight carrying 155 passengers from Houston to Boston had to be diverted to Virginia after a passenger experienced an unidentified medical emergency and “biohazard” onboard.

On July 28, United Airlines Flight 2477 took off from George Bush Intercontinental Airport shortly after 9:30 a.m. and arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport around 1:30 p.m. A tweet from X user The New Area 51 posted an insane message from air traffic control regarding the flight’s crew and passengers vomiting after the ill passenger experienced the medical emergency.

“United Airlines crew and passengers vomiting due to a ‘biohazard’ from a passenger and flight diverted to Dulles as UA2477 (Boeing 737-800 IAH-BOS) this afternoon,” the tweet read. “Big thanks to Bill B. for sharing the audio and @RadarBoxCom for tracking.”

A doctor aboard the United Airlines flight described what was occurring on the plane to air traffic control.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This is a doctor, and I talked to the crew. And it sounds like it’s quite bad back there. It’s still really bad. The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks.

The unidentified doctor recommended diverting to Ohio because it was way closer than continuing the flight to Boston, especially since it was a “biohazard,” stressing that the plane needed to land immediately. Cleveland was reportedly 25 minutes away, according to the recording.

X app users hilariously speculated what they thought the “biohazard” could be.

Other X users opined about how it would have been seeing other folks vomit from the “biohazard.”

United Airlines confirmed to FOX Business that the diversion was due to a passenger’s “medical issue.” The airline spokesperson stated, “The aircraft is currently undergoing a deep clean, and we are working to get customers on their way to Boston soon.”

After the emergency landing, the flight departed from Virginia at approximately 5:15 p.m. and was expected to arrive at Logan International Airport shortly before 8:00 p.m.

A spokesperson for Dulles International Airport reported that no passengers or crew required medical treatment or transportation to a hospital upon landing.

“No passengers or crew were treated or transported when the flight arrived at Dulles International Airport.”

The nature of the “biohazard” remains to be seen.