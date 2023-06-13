MadameNoire Featured Video

Marlon Wayans claimed he was a victim of “racism and classism” after he got into a heated dispute with an airport agent from United Airlines.

As the comedian was gearing up to board his flight from Denver International Airport to Kansas City, the star claimed that a gate agent wouldn’t allow him to board until he consolidated his bag.

“Maaaaaan the bullsh*t I’m experiencing at @united is unprecedented BULLSHIT. People taking advantage of their “power”. Bro claimed I had too many bags, so I complied and consolidated them he was like, ‘Oh now you have to check that bag’. Bye. I’m in seat 2 A. Come holla. Most agents are always love, but every now and then, you come across BAD PEOPLE. This was one of them. @united this type of employee should never work at your company. I’m writing a letter DEAR MR. @scottkirby,” Wayans wrote in the caption.

The White Chicks star ended up missing his shows in Kansas City due to the debacle.

Marlon Ways was given a ticket after his dispute with the gate agent.

According to USA Today, officials from the Denver Police Department slammed Wayans with a ticket for disturbing the peace. He was released and is scheduled to return to Denver for a court appearance on July 11.

In a statement to the outlet, a spokesperson from United alleged that the comedian “pushed past” the gate agent and attempted to board the aircraft, but Wayans disputed the allegations in a follow-up post.

“Dude tried to lie and say I assaulted him. The video clearly shows I never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority,” the New York native wrote.

Further along in the caption, the Don’t Be A Menace actor claimed that after he initially complied with the United staffer’s demand, the gate agent began picking on him for no reason.

“He asked me to consolidate my bags and I complied. Then said now i have to check the bag because now since I consolidated it into one bag it was too big. At that point, I said, ‘See now you’re just fuckin’ with me.’ So I grabbed my ticket off the counter got on the plane. This was harassment, and I will make enough noise to be sure all my friends and family and peoples stop flying @united this will be a corporate matter,” the star declared.

Towards the end of his caption, the frustrated celeb said he would stop at nothing until United compensated him for the money he lost from his canceled comedy shows.

“This was the highest level of disrespect. And should’ve been avoided. Next call is to my lawyers. And yes, I am gonna DM THE BOSS!!!” he added.

On June 11, Wayans posted a few more stories about his ongoing dispute with United.

The star posted a photo of a white passenger that was allowed to board with three bags on the flight that he was kicked off of.

He also revealed that officials from the airline tried to defend the gate agent when they called him to hash out the airport dispute. Listen to what he had to say below.

Wayans had time, though. The 50-year-old actor posted a petty clap back with Delta Airlines staff joining in with the shade. The Requiem For A Dream star was inundated with gifts and good spirits by Delta Airlines employees.

On June 12, he wrote, “Feels good to be treated nice today. Thanks @delta, for rinsing the bad taste of @united out of my mouth. ‘Only people makes the difference.’ @americanair is great as well. So accommodating.

The corporate call I got from that was insensitive and, once again, Unaccommodating. Customer service should ease and respect the customers, not protect the employee that abused their authority. You inconvenienced me, lost me money, and most all left my fans hanging. You. Owe us all. My next comedy special will be F. U. F*@! United. Thank you for writing me more jokes and more episodes and sketches. Creativity combats all mistreatment. We gonna troll until this is remedied. I dm’d CEO and am sending letters. Any other airline immediately reaches out to make things right. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here. But man, we gonna have fun trolling.”

RELATED CONTENT: Marlon Wayans Worked Through Losing His Father On Stage, Received Standing Ovation