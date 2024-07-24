Body Camera Footage Of Sonya Massey Fatal Shooting Released, Family Calls For Justice

Illinois Police have finally released the disturbing footage showing the shooting of Black woman Sonya Massey by a white police officer. The footage, released on July 22, shows Springfield Sheriff Deputy Sean Grayson killing Massey in her home after she called them for help.

Massey, who was just 36 years old, was killed on July 6 after calling 911 to report a potential home intruder. Believing someone was trying to break into her home, Grayson and his fellow white partner began looking through the home in response to her report.

Massey, according to the Guardian, was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, and the two officers began questioning her after completing a search of her home.

They began speaking to Massey. The situation within the home escalated rapidly when Grayson identified a pot of boiling water on the stove and told Massey to remove it from the flame to avoid “starting a fire.”

While the woman obeyed the order, both officers moved away from her.

She asked, “Where are you going?”

Grayson answered in the body camera footage with a laugh, “Away from your hot steaming water.”

Massey joked back, “Away from the hot steaming water? Oh, I’ll rebuke you in the name of Jesus.”

Grayson drew his gun, and the footage showed him coming closer to Massey as she kneeled behind the counter with her hands above her head defensively.

Grayson snapped at her, “You better f—g not. I swear to God I’ll f—g shoot you right in your f—g face,” Grayson warned.

Ben Crump, the legal representation for Sonya’s family, told TMZ Live that the body camera footage showing the fatal shooting of Massey was incredibly concerning. Crump pointed out that his behavior in the video isn’t consistent with someone “fearing for his safety in the footage.” Instead of moving away from the woman, he moved towards her, and Crump believed that he was moving to get a “better shot.”

In the body camera footage, Massey apologized several times before Grayson fired three shots, one of which hit her in the face and exited the back of her neck.

The video further showed that Grayson said that he was going to retrieve his medical kit after shooting Massey. He reportedly disregarded Massey’s life, saying the injuries were too severe.

“That’s a headshot. She’s done,” Grayson said. Both officers still had their guns drawn while Massey bled out on the floor.

Grayson said, “I’m not taking a bullet out of her f—g head. What else can we do? I’m not taking hot boiling water to the f—g face.”

Grayson’s partner, at one point, spoke after he was taking a long time to get the medical kit. “She’s [Massey’s] still gasping,” He said.

Paramedics arrived on scene and took Massey to St. John’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After Massey was taken to the hospital, other officers arrived on the scene. Grayson, at one point, was heard on camera telling others, “That f—g b—h is crazy.”

Massey’s official cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the cause of death was ruled a homicide. Grayson was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct; he’s being held on remand without bond until his trial date.

Despite Grayson stating that he feared for his safety when Massey picked up the pot, Illinois State Police “found his use of force was not justified” in their preliminary review of body camera footage and statements.

One Black police officer expressed his sentiments on Massey’s “demon.”

Sangamon County State’s Attorney, John Milhiser, said, “My prayers are with the family of Sonya Massey, and I commend the Illinois State Police for conducting an expedited investigation into her tragic death. The State’s Attorney’s Office is dedicated to pursuing justice through the prosecution of this case.”

Sonya Massey’s family is now demanding justice. Watch the press conference below.