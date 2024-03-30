MadameNoire Featured Video

The woman who was shot in the face during the 1999 Club New York shooting claims Sean “Diddy” Combs was her assailant.

Natania Reuben went to TikTok Feb. 28 and identified herself as the woman who was shot in the club before going into more detail on the incident.

“I am the woman who he shot in the face. In that Dec. 27, 1999, Club New York shooting,” She said.

Reuben claimed she had been telling many people that Diddy shot her in the face and said her story never changed, but she was inspired by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against the music mogul to expose everything to the public.

“I got shot in my face with a 9-millimeter hollow point bullet called the ‘cop killer,'” She said. “I watched him. I got ‘pow powed’ in the face. I watched him fire the gun; I’ve said it all this time. Even the surgeon who did my surgery to take out part of the bullet fragments that was aspirating into my lung and trying to remove as many bullet fragments as possible testified in the criminal trial that while they were putting me under, I was screaming, ‘Puffy ‘pew pew’ me in the face.'”

According to a 1999 New York Times article, the shooting happened around 2:55 a.m. on Dec. 27, 1999, where three people obtained injuries. None were life-threatening.

Diddy, his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and rapper Jamal “Shyne” Barrow were arrested, but only Shyne was convicted and sentenced to 10 years.

Reuben accused Diddy of paying hush money to the club staff, including a bouncer named Charice and its owners, to hide the video of him but affirmed that he saw the gun pulled out and Diddy allegedly pulling the trigger.

She also accused Diddy of harassing her for the past 24 years, recalling when she had brand-new tires slashed.

“When I tell you the things I went through,” Reuben stated. “There was a time in 2017 and 2018 where I got seven flats on my BMW. Seven. The same tire in a two-year span. Seven on the same tire and they were all new. I have the pictures to prove it. Harassing me. You want to know why? Because prior to Cassie, I was the only person to be victimized by him. And then, to successfully sue him and get paid…he had to pay me out of his pocket. He has never gotten over that.”

Reuben swore she wouldn’t stop until Diddy paid the price for every tear she cried and for the tears her children cried.

Reuben’s TikTok confession resurfaced after Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami mansions were raided by Homeland Security agents in regards to the several sexual assault and rape lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder.

His most recent lawsuit was from Lil Rod, who accused Diddy of sexual assault and sex trafficking, saying the hip-hop icon forced him to fornicate with prostitutes.

According to News Nation, Lil Rod claimed Diddy admitted to being responsible for the nightclub shooting and had his then-girlfriend Lopez hand him his gun.

In the TikTok video, Reuben mentioned how singer Cassie claimed Diddy forced her to hold his gun whenever they went to a club.