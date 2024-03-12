MadameNoire Featured Video

On Friday, March 8, a woman in Phoenix, Ariz., splashed a red liquid on Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade. Police arrested her.

Fox 10 reported that the incident happened around 6 p.m. near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. Thirty-year-old Anasilvia Gomez-Zamora stood on a sidewalk where Kamala’s motorcade drove by, and she threw the red liquid, landing on eight Phoenix Police officers on motorcycles.

“The motor officers were able to continue the motorcade as they pressed through their route,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky told reporters. Other officers in the area were able to locate and arrest the woman responsible.”

Gomez-Zamora is facing multiple charges, including endangerment, resisting arrest and aggravated assault on a police officer. Police haven’t identified the red liquid but confirmed it wasn’t anything hazardous.

Police haven’t revealed Gomez-Zamora’s motive.

Photos on X show splatters of red liquid on the back and sides of a police motorcycle.

Harris’ visit to Phoenix was part of her Reproductive Freedoms Tour, during which she advocated for reproductive rights.

“Fifty-one years ago, in the case of Roe v. Wade, the United States Supreme Court recognized the fundamental constitutional right to reproductive freedom,” Harris said. “However, almost two years ago, the highest court in our land, the court of Thurgood and RBG, took a constitutional right that had been recognized from the people of America. From the women from America. And now we must speak of Roe in the past tense.”

Towards the end of her speech, she told the audience to recognize who was at fault.

“Former President Donald Trump handpicked three members of the United States Supreme Court because he intended for them to overturn Roe. He intended for them to take your freedoms, and he brags about it,” Harris said. “He said that ‘for years trying to get rid of Roe v. Wade. Trying to have it terminated.’ And then he said, ‘And I did it, and I’m proud of it.’ He’s proud. Proud that women across our nation are suffering.”

“Proud that doctors and nurses could be thrown in prison for administering care. Proud that young women today have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers. How dare he!”

The Biden-Harris administration has been adamant about calling on Congress to “restore protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law” to ensure all women nationwide can make personal health decisions without governmental interference and have access to safe and legal abortions.

They’re also looking to provide veterans with access to reproductive health care.