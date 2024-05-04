MadameNoire Featured Video

Fitness influencer and wellness coach Britteny Floyd-Mayo is teaching women how to “shift” their minds from defeat to success in her new course, “Get With The Shi(f)t.” According to the health guru, success begins when you are surrounded by “like-minded” friends.

Floyd-Mayo made an appearance on Instagram on May 1, sharing a video to endorse her latest wellness course. In the brief clip, she urged women to surround themselves with driven and resilient friends, even when faced with life’s challenges, an essential component of the “shift” mentality.

“Let’s make some new memories. Adult friendship is starting to feel like all we do is sit down and talk about all of the bad shit that happened since the last time I saw you,” Floyd-Mayo preached.

“No, I’m not doing it. Where you want to go? Are we going to go shake some ass or make some cash? Because, girl, I need experience,” she continued. “I want to make new memories. I want to create new inside jokes. Whatever happened last week is what happened last week and all that you need to know is I survived.”

In her caption, the self-proclaimed “Trap Yoga Bae” delved into specifics about her new program. The course aims to guide 30 women on enhancing their friendships to elevate success and “win” at life.

“This program is a life-changer. You won’t just learn how to live unapologetically—you’ll learn how to thrive with like-minded Baefriends and finally talk about all the GOOD in your life!” Floyd-Mayo wrote of her “shift” program.

“The best part – we’re not just going digital. Get ready for an in-person retreat, where you’ll meet your sisters in arms and me, your coach, face-to-face. It’s not just a program; it’s a sisterhood.”

Floyd-Mayo’s message resonated deeply with women on Instagram.

One user emphasized the need for women to move beyond forming friendships centered on discussions about men and “bad habits.”

The netizen continued, “Let’s go make some fucking candles or paint some shit and sip or, better yet, take the girl’s trip out the GC. It’s not every day unpacking trauma. Friendship should be an equal balance of a safe space to speak on your emotions but also a place to be curious, express childlike joy, and be playful.”

Another user penned that life was too short for negativity.

“This! At the end of the day. Life is too short to sulk. I’m not saying not be a shoulder to cry on, but shit, let’s work on making better days instead of dwelling on yesterday.”

A third user chimed in, “And it begins to feel like those people thrive off of your bad news. I agree with you 100%. People think trauma bonding is only for intimate relationships.”

Several Floyd-Mayo fans shared that they had already embraced the “shift” mentality, with one particularly eager individual expressing excitement about an upcoming trip with her best friend later in the year.

“I know that’s right! My bestie and I are going on a cruise later this year and also learning how to roller skate!” the netizen posted on Instagram.

Why do Black women need strong and nourishing friendships?

Floyd-Mayo’s message is spot on. Black women need strong and nourishing friendships, given the unique challenges they face in society. These bonds provide essential support systems that offer understanding, empathy and validation in a world where Black women often encounter systemic barriers and discrimination and are made to feel unseen.

As Seanna Leath, Ph.D., notes in her article, I See You, Girl: Why Black Women’s Friendships Matter, strong, exciting friendships allow “Black women to gather and carve out safe emotional and psychological spaces away from negative experiences of discrimination.” During moments of defeat, these crucial connections serve as uplifting anchors for Black women, helping them to embrace the “best versions” of themselves.

Supportive and loving friendships become havens of solidarity and empowerment. Additionally, strong friendships among Black women facilitate cultural preservation and identity affirmation, allowing them to celebrate their heritage and amplify their voices within their communities. These relationships also contribute to mental health and well-being by providing spaces for authenticity, resilience-building and collective healing.

Embrace the opportunity to cultivate intergenerational friendships as well. These invaluable connections can assist in combating loneliness during various phases of life —whether it’s navigating marriage, embarking on a new career, or embracing motherhood. They offer a wealth of perspective, drawing from the wisdom of older friends who have weathered life’s trials and triumphs. Additionally, younger companions can invigorate your sense of adventure and introduce you to fresh experiences, enriching your life in unexpected ways.

Would you sign up for Floyd-Mayo’s “Get With The Shi(f)t” program?

RELATED CONTENT: Sis, It’s Time To Normalize Friendship Breakups