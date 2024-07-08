MadameNoire Featured Video

Luis Montoya, a men’s fitness coach and business mentor, believes men should pick the woman they plan to marry “wisely.”

On July 1, Montoya took to Instagram to encourage men, emphasizing that there are still exceptional women worth considering for marriage. To prove his point, he shared a segment from The Desirable Truth YouTube show where a happily married man discussed his significant investment in his wife’s wedding ring. The gentleman interviewed in the clip proudly shared that he spent $35,000 on the ring, believing his wife deserved “even more.”

When The Desirable Truth host turned to his forever partner and asked, “So, he spent that much on a wedding ring for you as a gesture, so what does he get in return?” Coming to his partner’s defense, the young man argued that the substantial cost of the ring was justified, as he gained a loyal wife and described her as “the most beautiful woman” he had ever been with. He highlighted her kindness and warmth towards both his family and her own as a plus.

“For me, I have a partner for life, and it’s worth every investment,” the interviewee added.

Montoya praised the young man for how much he valued his woman, applauding his response and appreciating how he quickly stepped in to defend his partner when the host attempted to steer the conversation in a negative direction.

“Now, that is a man who values his woman, and he understands that he won the lottery. Congratulations because that is gold,” the men’s fitness coach said. “Men. There’s ladies out there that are a good woman, a woman of God. Women that actually want to take care of you, raise your family, and keep you close to God. Pick wisely.”

In the comments section, he added, “I love how this gentleman protects his woman by stepping in and answering a question that was set up to devalue her worth in the relationship. This is what every man needs to do for his wife. Protect her at all costs.”

Netizens in the comments section also voiced respect and admiration for the young man’s loving response on The Desirable Truth.

“His answer is beautiful,” one user wrote.

Another netizen penned, “Amen, and did you see how beautiful she looks? Like his love for her adorns her even more and her eyes looking at him when he speaks, the respect for him. I love how she is slow to answer and how he leads the conversation.”

One person praised the gentleman but pointed out that men shouldn’t feel compelled to spend $35,000 just to find a loyal partner.

“A piece of jewelry doesn’t have that kind of control. The person does. I don’t even know how much my hubby spent on my ring, nor do I care…Been with my hubby for 20 years and married almost 14 years. I do give the guy an A+ for loving his woman.”

Thoughts on marriage are changing.

Montoya’s perspective was refreshing amidst significant shifts in marriage attitudes over the past decade. Although the couple in the video portrayed a seemingly enduring marriage, the institution of marriage itself has shown signs of weakening over the past decade.

According to a 2010 Pew research study, the percentage of American adults married dropped from 72% in 1960 to 52% by 2008. Many Americans are now delaying marriage, often waiting until their late 20s or 30s. Contributing to this decline is a notable increase in the proportion of divorced or separated individuals, rising from 5% in 1960 to 14% in 2008.

These shifting trends are mirrored in public opinion. Pew noted that about 39% of Americans in recent surveys believe that marriage is becoming obsolete, a contrast to just 28% in a 1978 Time magazine survey conducted during a period of high divorce rates.

Marriage is rapidly declining in the Black community.

Marriage rates in the Black community have sharply declined. Research shows a significant gap between Blacks (32%) and whites (56%) in marriage rates, which has widened over time. Black adults also represent the largest proportion of the never-married demographic, according to BGSU data. As of 2016, 79% of Black women aged 25-29 and 18% of 55-year-olds had never been married.

Interestingly, Black women stand out with a higher divorce rate than marriage rate compared to other racial groups. In 2018, there were 31 divorces per 1,000 Black individuals and 17.3 marriages, BGSU noted. Around 38.9% of married Black women had experienced divorce, higher than rates for Whites (34.4%), Asians (13.9%), and Hispanic-origin women (33.7%) in 2016.

There are many reasons why men and women delay marriage. According to research from Brookings, for women, changes in marriage timing reflect opportunities to pursue careers, better control over childbearing timing, and increased selectivity in choosing a spouse. Similarly, American men are waiting longer to marry, often until they achieve greater financial stability.

What are your thoughts on marriage?

