MadameNoire Featured Video

The Supreme Court of Georgia has moved to order the removal of the Douglas County judge who was arrested in an Atlanta nightclub just last week.

In a ruling issued on Tuesday, June 25, Christina Peterson’s actions were decided to be justification enough to warrant her removal from the bench.

The official ruling read, “Douglas County Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson has been charged with several violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct (CJC), including several violations that the Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) says exhibited a pattern of judicial misconduct while in office.”

“The JQC Hearing Panel found that Judge Peterson violated multiple rules in the CJC and that two those violations warrant her removal from the bench.”

The Georgia Supreme Court agreed with Peterson’s removal due to recent behavior.

The high court stated, “We agree that removal is warranted here. Accordingly, is ordered that Judge Christina Peterson of the Douglas County Probate Court be removed from office, effective upon the date of this opinion. Judge Peterson ‘shall not be eligible to be elected or appointed to any judicial office in this state until seven years have elapsed’ from the date of this opinion.”

Peterson currently is facing two separate charges of simple battery against a police officer and felony willful obstruction of law enforcement by use of threats of violence.

According to Fulton County Jail records, Peterson was arrested at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge off Peachtree Road in Atlanta, Georgia, after a 911 call about an altercation was made.

Marvin Arrington Jr., Peterson’s defense attorney, claimed that before the assault on the police officer, Peterson allegedly stepped in and got involved in an altercation to help a woman who was “being viciously attacked” by a man at the restaurant. Alexandria Love, the woman who was attacked by a man whom she did not know, said that Peterson was trying to break up the fight between them. While trying to break up the alleged attack, Peterson accidentally hit an officer.

In Peterson’s defense, Arrington has requested for the charges to be dismissed against her and instead for the man involved in the assault of Love to be charged.

She posted a poignant message to her haters.

This is not the first time Peterson has found herself in hot water. In April, she was investigated and later found guilty of “systemic incompetence” by a Judicial Qualifications Commission panel. At the time, they recommended she be removed from office as she faced 30 separate counts of misconduct.