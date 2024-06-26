MadameNoire Featured Video

Jodeci, the influential R&B group of the 1990s, comprised of K-Ci, JoJo, and producers Mr. Dalvin and DeVante Swing, made a lasting impact on the R&B music scene with their soulful and evocative hit “Freek’n You,” a sultry banger that showcased their distinctive fusion of sensuality and silky vocals.

In a video posted on the Golden Stories Instagram page on June 1, K-Ci revealed the backstory of the provocative track during a radio interview. He recounted how Swing allegedly surprised him with naked ladies in the booth as an incentive to sing the song.

Growing up singing gospel in church, K-Ci initially hesitated when the producer proposed the song, feeling conflicted about its suggestive lyrics and how they aligned with his devout Christian upbringing.

“I can’t see myself singing that song,” K-Ci recalled telling his groupmate. However, Swing reassured the R&B hitmaker that he would be able to sing the tune easily with a little rest and motivation.

“‘Go home. I bet you tomorrow when you come back, you gon sing this song,’” Swing told the Grammy nominee, according to the throwback interview clip. “‘Trust me K-Ci. I bet you, you will sing the hell out of that song.’”

When he returned to the studio the next day, K-Ci claimed that Swing blew him away with an unforgettable surprise. The singer alleged that he stepped into the booth to find “10 to 15 butt-naked women” standing there.

Jodeci’s history.

It’s unclear if Swing’s naughty surprise had anything to do with the success of “Freek’n You,” but K-Ci and the group sang the heck out of the song, especially given their strict Christian upbringing. Released in 1995 on their third studio album, The Show, The After Party, The Hotel, “Freek’n You” immediately captured fans’ attention for its seductive undertones, sultry production and infectious rhythm.

The song peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard chart. Before the success of “Freek’n You,” the group had cemented their name in R&B books with classics like “Come & Talk To Me” and “Cry For You,” both of which soared to No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B charts, according to the group’s website.

Did Jodeci breakup?

K-Ci and JoJo ventured off in 1997 to pursue their solo career, but Jodeci never lost their inspiration for making music together. In a 2015 interview with The Fader, the iconic R&B group addressed rumors suggesting they had broken up during their hiatus.

“We never broke up. That was the misconception people had,” the group said. “Jodeci never broke up. We just stopped putting out records. We went through a transitional period where the business changed, music changed, and we just stepped back.”

Mr. Dalvin noted that during the rise of hip-hop, the group encountered difficulty releasing music. They observed their favorite R&B artists being overshadowed and sought ways to stay “relevant.” In an attempt to boost their visibility, they enlisted Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah for a remix of “Freek’n You.” While the collaboration initially created a buzz, the hype didn’t last long.

“Then, it was like, let’s just let the hip-hop era come through,” Dalvin said.

Thankfully, the music industry’s changing landscape did not stop the North Carolina-bred stars. Jodeci remains a force in music today, extending their legendary sound to audiences far and wide. They are gearing up to headline a Las Vegas residency titled The Show, The Afterparty at the House of Blues, running from July 5 to July 14. The group also has tour dates lined up in cities including Detroit, Michigan, Gary, Indiana, and several other locations.

