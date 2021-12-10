MadameNoire Featured Video

Three decades after they were introduced to the world, Jodeci is planning to re-emerge onto the R&B scene. The Charlotte, North Carolina-bred crooners are gearing up to release a new album. Under P Music Group, founder and CEO Michael Paran, is helping push the group back into the spotlight. Paran told Billboard that the guys got inspired to reunite during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During the pandemic, the guys started reaching out to each other and began talking about reuniting,” he said. “They’re ready to build something new, done the right way without continuing the missteps of the past. I want to be long-term with them and help them show the world that they’re back to begin a whole new era.”

Paran added that the long stretch of the pandemic has led to artists having “a lot of pent-up demand for music that takes people back to happy times.”

K-Ci, who is working on a solo project under P Music Group, is looking forward to getting back together with his bandmates.

“I’m excited for Jodeci to join P Music Group with Michael managing us,” K-Ci said. “We’ve come a long way. It’s a blessing to be back together and give our fans what they’ve been asking for.”

Mr. Dalvin is also happy to be working with Paran, whom he described as “a man with a plan, a vision and a mission.”

Upcoming projects will be announced on Jodeci.com.

Jodeci was formed back in 1989 and was later signed to the late Andre Harrell’s Uptown Records. Their first three albums, Forever My Lady in 1991, Diary of a Mad Band in 1993 and The Show, the After Party, the Hotel in 1995, were the most successful and were all certified platinum. Their last album, The Past, the Present, the Future, was released back in 2015.