Ye fans are looking forward to a “hot summer roast” after three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady seemingly took a dig at the rap hitmaker’s parenting skills.

Hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady is garnering unprecedented attention beyond the May 5 live special. The retired professional footballer is sitting on some heat after he roasted Kim Kardashian for leaving her kids with her ex-husband, formerly known as Kanye West. In the aftermath, clips of the comedic event swarmed the internet, and shady X (formerly Twitter) users warned Tom Brady to gear up for Ye’s response.

During the roast, Tom Brady thanked Kim directly for her attendance. The roast followed after that.

“I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight… because her kids are at home with their dad,” Brady unleashed in utter shame.

In response, Kim shook her head with an unbothered smile as the crowd broke out in applause and laughter.

The internet of Ye fans clapped back, warning Brady to beware of the “Fade” hitmaker.

Amid the Drake and Kendrick rap beef, X users expect Ye to diss Tom Brady bar by bar.

The joke highlights Kim and Ye’s public scrutiny on raising their four children, North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

Another user defended Ye about his parenting and gave Kim no props. The comment garnered a whopping 5,000 likes.

The comment claimed, “Kanye avoids paparazzi, Kim invites them everywhere, not to mention she has a camera crew following her around all the time. Even North said she likes it over at her dad’s house more than Kim’s.”

In February, Ye deactivated his Instagram account to emphasize the name change behind his brand.

While fans entertain the idea of Ye’s response, the star-studded father of four is currently off social media and standing firm in his new brand identity. The Vultures rapper is no longer associated with his old @kanyewest Instagram account, which had 20 million followers, the Mirror reported.

“My name is Ye. No brand or numbers gonna force me to call myself what they want me to still be,” he insisted, adding “name being changed to Ye on insta shortly.”

The name change didn’t stop the private Christian school founder from airing out a disagreeable tirade about his children attending Sierra Canyon School, calling the intuition a “fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system.’”

He continued, “At this point, everybody knows what ‘the system’ is a code word for. The system removed me from my dad, and the system removed me from my children.”

“When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate,” Ye went on in his lengthy caption. “My two oldest know who they daddy is.”

Since then, the rapper hasn’t returned to Instagram.

