World-renowned boxing champion Roy Jones Jr. is mourning the loss of his son, DeAndre. In an Instagram post published June 24, the world champion pugilist revealed that his 32-year-old son died by suicide.

Roy Jr. told fans he was thankful to have spent time with DeAndre before “the last night of his life” alongside family.

“I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it, and God should be the one to take it away.”

The world champion, who holds multiple titles in various weight classes, asked for privacy as he and his family grieved.

“Thank you for the love and support,” he added.

According to People, DeAndre was one of three children Roy Jr. had with his wife, Natlyn Jones. The couple also have two other children, Roy III and Deshaun Jones.

Fans and celebs react to DeAndre’s suicide death on Instagram.

Fans, celebrities and prominent figures within the world of boxing flooded the comments section to express their condolences and offer prayers for Roy Jr. and his family.

Boxer Andre Direll wrote, “I don’t think any of us can say anything that could possibly bring you some comfort, I just hope you can gain some understanding in the days, weeks and months ahead! Talk to God, Roy! #RIP.”

Martin Lawrence penned, “My condolences, brotha.”

A fan commented, “My sincere condolences to Mrs. & Mr. Roy Jones Jr. and their family, let’s cover this great man with love in his time of need #TenCount R.I.P.”

UFC champion Mike Swick added, “I was in a very similar situation when I was young and feel your pain and confusion. I couldn’t agree with you more! Stay strong, Champ!!”

Roy Jr., born on Jan. 16, 1969, in Pensacola, Florida, had a successful amateur career highlighted by winning a silver medal in the light middleweight division at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a decision widely criticized after his bout against South Korean fighter Park Si-hun, Medium noted.

As a professional boxer, Roy Jr. achieved significant feats, winning world championships across multiple weight classes, including middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and even competing in the heavyweight division. He dominated the middleweight and super middleweight scenes throughout the 1990s, defeating renowned opponents like Bernard Hopkins and James Toney with his exceptional speed, reflexes and defensive prowess, making him one of the sport’s most formidable athletes.

TMZ reported that the fighter amassed 66 victories during his boxing career, 47 of which were knockouts.

