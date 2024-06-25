MadameNoire Featured Video

Luenell Campbell has taken to social media to mourn the loss of her late former husband.

In a touching tribute shared to her Instagram on June 23, the original bad girl of comedy confirmed that ahead of the last two sold-out shows in the Washington, D.C., leg of her comedy tour, she received the news that her ex-husband, whom she has always referred to as Mr. Rarely, had transitioned.

“No more breathing machines, no more needles, no more suffering. It’s over,” wrote Luenell in the post, accompanied by several images of her and Mr. Rarely celebrating the good times, including photos from when they tied the knot in June 2001. “Even though we were no longer legally married, we remained in each other’s hearts until the very end.”

Previously, the “Budz House” actress opened up about her former spouse’s health condition, which was only referred to as a “serious illness,” and shared why she chose to keep a low profile when it came to sharing his identity on the Internet.

“I keep him off social media,” Luenell told EurWeb at the time. “First of all, he don’t even have none of that. He don’t have no Facebook. He don’t have no Instagram. He don’t have no Twitter. He don’t have no nothing. He answers the phone. He don’t have no interaction with any of this cyber shit. I respect him for that. I have to be on social because of my job and that’s just my personality.”

She also revealed why she never exposed Mr. Rarely’s real name on the Internet, noting their criminal history. “Both of us have been incarcerated. And you know, I don’t want nobody to say, ‘Well, I knew I knew him from somewhere. He shot me back in ‘85,’” Luenell joked.

However, Luenell did open up about the bond shared between the two over the years in the post she shared to honor her late loved one.

“I’ve never been loved like this before, and I’ll probably never be loved like this again,” she wrote. “But I had it. For one brief time in my life, I was complete. A wifey. A bae. Enjoy our photos as you take a glimpse down memory lane into our lives. Rest in Peace, hubbie… it was one hell of a ride.”

We are sending our condolences to Luenell and her entire family during this time.