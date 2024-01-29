MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian Luenell addressed the controversy surrounding her longtime friend, Katt Williams, during her guest appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Luenell and Williams are prominent figures in comedy who have been friends for quite some time. Howbeit, Williams’ buzzing interview on Club Shay Shay that dropped on Wednesday, Jan. 3, shook the internet and the comedy realm, prompting Hall to obtain the veteran comedian’s thoughts on her comrade’s recent move.

Hall and Luenell were discussing the comedian’s first meeting with Whoopi Goldberg. While raving about Goldberg, Luenell slipped and said the Ghost actress was “running them chicks over there.”

“This is the problem with you and your friend Kat Williams,” the host said, driving the discussion toward the buzz around Williams. After mentioning how people believe Williams’ interview with Shannon Sharpe “disrupted comedy” and highlighting that the two shared a manager, Hall invited Luenell to give her two cents on the matter.

“You know, Tamron,” the 64-year-old comedienne said before an audience member yelled, “Spill that tea.”

“During the time that this colossal interview exploded, I was on vacation in Hawaii, and I was sort of doing my own thing, and I really missed a lot of the buzz about it,” she continued. “So, I really don’t have any opinion about any of it. It’s very exciting.”

Luenell revealed she spoke to Williams after the interview. Asked if he had any regrets, Luenell asked, “Are you on drugs, Tamron?”

The comedian’s question made Hall burst into laughter before concluding the interview.

Luenell went on Instagram Live during her Hawaii vacation and pretended not to know about Williams’ Club Shay Shay interview.

“Did I see the Katt Williams interview?” a commenter asked, and she responded,” What Interview?”

Luenell smiled while her family off-camera went along with everything the comedian said. “I’m in Hawaii, I don’t know what you’re talking about?”

Off-camera, a family member told her about Williams speaking on the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident.

In the interview, Williams said, “It’s a difficult position because somebody’s not going to tell the truth, and the truth has got to be told…So, if you don’t want to say she shot her, then you shot her, and that’s the end of that.”

Luenell laughed and said, “Makes sense,” before exclaiming she was done discussing it since she talked all about it that morning with “Bill.”

“Ain’t nobody trying to gatekeep no more,” she said.