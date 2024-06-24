MadameNoire Featured Video

Who knew the Horton dance technique and vogue music would make such a perfect match? In an Instagram post shared on June 23, professional dancer Floyd McLean Jr. and his troupe members from The Philadelphia Dance Company showcased a dazzling routine combining the complex dance technique with a distinct genre.

Set to vogue producer Kevin Jz Prodigy’s “THIS IS WHAT I WANNA SEE,” Floyd and his crew began with moves from the Horton technique, a modern dance style developed by the renowned choreographer Lester Horton in the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s. Known for blending Native American dances, anatomical studies, and various movement influences, Horton’s technique challenges the dancer’s core, leg and arm strength.

At the beginning of the clip, Floyd swiftly raised his hands above his head, sweeping them gracefully to his sides before seamlessly transitioning into a vogue dip. Voguing, a highly stylized dance form originating from Harlem’s ballroom scene in the 1980s, added a modern flair to his routine.

The video swiftly focused on Raven Joseph, a Floyd crew member, spinning her hands and kicking her leg up to a sharp 45-degree angle. Izzy Hilt, also from the Philadelphia Dance Company, mirrored Raven’s dynamic energy by timing his ballet-inspired high kick to complement the rhythm of the music perfectly. Other troupe members could be seen twirling with their hands straight up in the air, moving to the pulsating energy of Kevin Jz Prodigy’s tune with finesse and ease.

“Vogue Music x Horton | Had to get on this trend,” Floyd wrote in the caption.

Social media users react to the video.

In the comments section, fans went wild over Floyd and his crew’s innovative dance routine, with some noting how the Horton technique contains complex moves that are “not for the weak.”

One observer highlighted that all the dancers displayed exceptional “body awareness and muscle control,” fundamental aspects of the Horton technique that contribute to its challenging nature.

The technique emphasizes movements that promote a balanced and aligned posture, enhancing both the dance’s aesthetic appeal and reducing the risk of injuries.

Central to the Horton technique are exercises focused on strengthening the core, legs and upper body. These exercises are crucial for developing the stamina and control needed to execute Horton’s intricate movements like tilts, lunges and lateral stretches, Dance Spirit notes. A notable position within the dance style is the “flat back,” which requires the torso to align horizontally with the floor while maintaining straight legs. This position is a rigorous test of the dancer’s core strength and flexibility.

“Category is fortification realness,” wrote one Instagram user.

A third netizen commented, “Wow, impressive! We are such a magical people, simply amazing.”

Amazing is right!

Do you think you can use the Horton technique for vogue music?





