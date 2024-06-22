MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamron Hall is ditching the studio for a second to invite fans into the comfort of her home. The renowned journalist and talk show host is getting candid in the kitchen with a new cookbook designed to help everyone tap into the inner cook that lives inside of them.

No stranger to tapping into her skills and talents outside of what she’s best known for, Hall is back to author another book, but this time, it isn’t the mystery and thriller norm she’s given us in the past, like the 2021 novel, “As The Wicked Watch.” Instead, she’s inviting fans into her kitchen with the launch of her first recipe book alongside award-winning Chef Lish Steiling. “A Confident Cook: Recipes for Joyous No-Pressure Fun in the Kitchen” is filled with everything from main to side dishes, desserts, and even mocktails!

“Our book is about no pressure in the kitchen,” said Hall in a 15-minute Instagram Live video where she interacted with fans and shared insight on what to expect from her as she branches out into the culinary space. “It’s fun. I’m showing photos that I’ve never shown before, Lish and I together. The best photo is on the second page of the book, where we show us as children. It’s worth the book. So, please go out right now. If you don’t mind, I am asking you to please pre-order our cookbook.”

She also reveals that the book is a love letter to her late father, Clarence Newton, Sr., who passed away in 2008. Hall explained that the recipe book also pays homage to Chef Lish’s time as a ballerina. Together, they’ve curated meals like a low and slow short rib recipe, rib eye, and a host of other delicious dishes that pay homage to the regions that made them famous.

“That’s why we have a great cookbook because you have a kid from Wisconsin, a kid from Texas…They walk into a kitchen, and they come out with a book that is amazing,” said Hall. “It’s a love letter from Lish’s life from ballet to chef and a love letter to my father, who passed away in 2008.”

Hall also notes that her journey into the kitchen is inspired by a desire to remain connected to her father now that he is no longer in the physical realm.

“He did all the cooking for our family, and I wanted to honor him by becoming more confident in the kitchen. And so now I probably cook four or five times a week. I’m about to cook now.”

“A Confident Cook” will be released in bookstores and online on September 3.