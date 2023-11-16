MadameNoire Featured Video

On the Nov. 9 episode of the Tamron Hall Show, fashion designer Telfar Clemens put his spin on Oprah Winfrey’s iconic 2004, “You get a car!” moment.

Most known for his eponymous label’s highly coveted handbags — the designer excitedly announced that everyone in the talk show’s studio audience was going home with a free Telfar Medium Shopping Bag. The way he joyfully yelled the announcement was an ode to almost 20 years ago when Oprah gave nearly 300 people in her talk show’s audience a new Pontiac G-6 sedan.

Clemens loudly repeated, “You get a bag!” while he stood on stage and pointed to audience members in the room. The talk show’s attendees erupted with audible glee over their new Telfeezy purses, which have been historically hard to acquire.

Clemens and Hall worked the crowd by passing out bags in white, black, red and green. “It’s a bagapolooza,” Hall yelled.

The exciting stunt on the Tamron Hall Show came ahead of the brand’s latest fashion industry- disrupting program.

“Telfar Gifted” allows customers to purchase one bag of any style and color and receive a gift code for a free bag that’s sent to a loved one. Details about the program note that brand collaboration handbags are also up for grabs within the unique buy one get one sale.

In line with the merry spirit of the holidays, all the bags will ship before Christmas.

The biggest catch is that the BOGO deal is only accessible to Telfar lovers who send in a video anywhere from 20 seconds to 1 minute long about the person they’d gift their free bag to. Those who knew to make the clip only had the chance to submit it from 12 p.m. till 3 p.m. on Nov. 13. The video also had to have audio and be sent in 1080-pixel resolution.

The NYC-based brand’s unique BOGO is from Nov. 17 at noon EST until Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. EST for those who submitted their videos and received their gift codes.

Those eligible should know there will be no order cancellations, address changes, returns, exchanges or refunds after ordering. The brand made it clear to make your shopping list and check it twice because all sales will be final.

“It’s the people who make our ‘marketing.’ It’s the people who made this phenomenon of call and response,” the brand said amid the BOGO’s announcement, according to Highsnobiety. “And it’s the people that are our only investors. And that’s why we don’t need to sell the people — or ourselves — to anyone else.”

“If it turns into that: a bag in exchange for some money — then we are just another thing on the market. That is not freedom,” Telfar added. “That’s how the idea of gifted came to us. This is the first of many gifts to come.”

