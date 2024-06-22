MadameNoire Featured Video

Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, hit the streets half-naked again.

In a recently spotted photo from a night out without her hubby Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, by her side, Censori wore suspenders to cover (barely) her chest while visiting a famous supper club, Gigi Paris, frequented by the celebs in Paris, France. Sis left nothing to the imagination because the accessories she sported were only covering her areolas.

Just a day before, the former Yeezy architect attended a fashion show on June 19, this time with Ye by her side, holding her hand. Censori wore nothing but a flesh-colored bodysuit, leaving her boobs, thighs, and ass on full display. She also brought a new pink bob wig for theFrenche festivities.

Ye and Censori’s fashion choices certainly keep them in the headlines. She recently raised eyebrows when sporting a white bathing suit resembling a wet T-shirt during a business meeting that the pair attended in Prato, Italy.

The couple tied the knot in December 2022, and as they are approaching two years of marriage in the winter, one thing that is never running low is their desire to match each other’s fly. ‘

Although he wasn’t present for Censori’s night out at Gigi Paris, Ye was seen by her side a day earlier when the pair stepped out in France on Wednesday. Censori wore a nude number similar to the color of the suspenders that she wore out, barely covering her breasts. On the other hand, Ye wore an all-white fit with a matching mask to cover his face in its entirety.