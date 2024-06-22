MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Banks is back with a new single and sporting a new look to go with it. The DeSoto, Texas, native just debuted her new single, “On His Face,” on June 21. Banks also also showcased her newly enhanced cheeks in the visual to match.

In the clip, Banks is sporting several looks, but a blue two-piece takes the cake both literally and figuratively as she’s seen showing off the latest updates to her body as she struts through a parking lot. This comes roughly a month after fans voiced concerns that she’s taken her Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) too far.

The “Buss It” emcee went viral after she showcased her new body on stage during the TwoGether Land Music Festival in Dallas during the 2024 Memorial Day holiday weekend. Fans flooded the comments with questions about her latest round of surgery.

“Ladies please know your limit,” wrote one person. Another said, “Keep on you gone need a reduction like K. Michelle.”

Someone else called this Banks’ “karma for being so critical of ppls appearance.”

In 2021, the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” star was under fire after a video of her listing off her friend requirements took social media by storm.

“If she don’t look how I want her to look physically, I don’t want her to come,” said Erica in the video that has since gone viral. “Because the look of everything is so important to me. Like, if she ain’t thick enough, nope. Hair not did good enough? Nope. Can’t dress? Nope. Skinny? Nope.”

Fans quickly raised their eyebrows at her non-negotiables. “Erica Banks saying she only wants to go out with women who look a certain way is not surprising to me,” said X user @nottewmuch. “A lot of women feel that way. That’s why y’all don’t be having real friends just an aesthetic lol.”

The backlash, however, hasn’t stopped Banks from making new enhancements to her body and releasing music and fans are still right there to eat it all up. Her “On His Face Video” has already amassed more than 65K views on YouTube and fans are showing a lot of love for the track, sharing their favorite bars in the comments section of a clip she shared via Instagram.

“Knocking down my vertebrae lmaoo you so real,” wrote one person. “Her music always have me want to dance,” said someone else.”

“I’ll never not support Erica,” read one comment liked by Banks. “Mu man who passed away and I would always jam to her. Now I jam to her for the both of us.”

This Instagram post from January highlights her second-round BBL.

It looks like despite the questionable BBL enhancements, fans are still going up for Banks. Watch the video for “On His Face” below.