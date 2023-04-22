MadameNoire Featured Video

Houston native Erica Banks channeled her inner Megan Thee Stallion earlier this week. The “Buss It” rapper took to IG to show off her new song and new ass, twerking for her fans to her latest single, “Ain’t Got Time.”

On April 19, the queen of the #BussItChallenge captioned her video, “I do better at just twerking but keep streaming ‘Aint Got Time’,” with a series of laughing and roller skate emojis.

Banks backed it up for the camera, featuring her in her bathroom with a black crop top and matching high-waist booty shorts that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

The 24-year-old rapper proceeded to twerk to the bass-heavy bop in her dance-along as her own lyrics played in the background, “If I tell you I’ma come, you don’t see me in the club, I ain’t got time.”

The video, spread across her over half a million followers, has since garnered over 120k plays and hundreds of comments, with one sharing “caption is my mood cause fr I’m better at twerking” and even more in regards to her “big booty.”

Fans took notice of her new booty as Banks shook what the surgeon gave her.

“One thing about my girl @realericabanks , she gone twerk that booty 😂😂😩,” one fan wrote.

“Pop yo shit, mama ❤️.”

Hyping the Houston rapper up, another person wrote, “THROW ITTTTTT MISS E😍😍.”

About the rapper’s new booty, Banks expressed in an interview, “I hated going to the gym [and] sweating my hair out. Once I got enough bread, s**t, I went and got my s**t done… Get that BBL, sis.”

The video for “Ain’t Got Time” takes viewers on a trip down memory lane. Banks’ new video gives 90s vibes at a skating rink, with the rapper rocking airbrushed and Coogi fits. It premiered April 13.