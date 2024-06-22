MadameNoire Featured Video

Kim Kardashian is catching flak for her recent wardrobe choice from her popular garment brand.

The 43-year-old reality television star was photographed wearing a cream version of SKIMS’ corset mini-tube dress while leaving her office in Los Angeles on June 20. In the photo, published by Just Jared, the reality TV star paired her shapewear brand item with clear PVC heels that resembled flip-flops from the front and a silver bangle.

Kardashian completed the look with blonde hair, leaving her black roots exposed at the top of her head. She posed and flashed a smile at the camera before hopping into her vehicle.

Social media users react to Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS dress on Instagram.

The Hulu star looked confident as she strutted her stuff in the SKIMS corset mini-tube dress, but netizens in the comments section weren’t feeling the look. Some claimed that the mother and entrepreneur looked cheap in the outfit and that it wasn’t flattering.

“What is she wearing? A white towel?” wrote one user.

A second user commented, “Not liking the look.”

Another commenter compared the tube dress to that of a “basic stripper.”

The corset mini-tube dress is currently priced at $44, marked down from its original price of $88. One user questioned why such a seemingly basic item commanded a high price tag.

“Nothing special about this dress. You can buy it in Shein wayyyy more cheaper!”

Several users admitted they had to do a double take, nearly mistaking Kardashian for her friend, Larsa Pippen.

“Omg, ‘jump scare,’ I thought it was Larsa!” one Instagram netizen penned.

Established in 2019, SKIMS is a size-inclusive brand founded by Kardashian, Emma Grede, and Jens Grede. It specializes in shapewear and loungewear and focuses on providing comfortable and supportive undergarments and loungewear solutions.

Over time, the brand has broadened its offerings to include shorts, skirts, and dresses, all emphasizing comfort. However, some items in its collections are notably pricey. For instance, a longer version of the tube dress is available in the collection, priced at $80.

Despite the high cost, fans seem willing to spend money on the brand belonging to the former star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. According to City Index, in 2023, SKIMS had a projected revenue of $750 million for the year, marking a 50% increase from $500 million in 2022, with an anticipated net profit of $190 million by the year’s end.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s outfit? Was it hot or a flop?

