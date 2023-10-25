MadameNoire Featured Video

Kim Kardashian has been basking in dozens of beautiful floral arrangements sent to her home for her 43rd birthday Oct. 21.

The SKIMS founder posted clips of the hundreds of flowers she received at her Hidden Hills house on her Instagram Stories Oct. 24. The beautiful arrangements were in a multitude of colors, heights, styles and blooms. That said, there were lots of pink and white petals.

The floral arrangements completely decorated her house — from the kitchen to its open spaces and Kim’s bathroom.

Beyoncé and Vanessa Bryant were celebs who sent birthday love to the mother of four. The Renaissance artist and the Bryants sent Kim stunning white floral arrangements.

Beyoncé’s note kindly wished that Kim was “surrounded by joy “on her special day. Vanessa’s simply evoked their love.

“Oh my gosh,” Kim said as she panned over the sea of blooms in her kitchen. “Look at all these flowers — I am so grateful. It smells so beautiful in here, guys — like you have no idea. I am so, so grateful.”

“Seriously, it smells like a flower shop,” the 43-year-old reality star added while showing a table brimming with more arrangements.

The American Horror Story actress posted snapshots o n Oct. 23 from her birthday party.

Photos from the night showed Kim in a strappy red top and skirt set, including tons of skin-baring cutouts. Some of the notable names in attendance were Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons and Ivanka Trump, according to People.

Of course, Kim made sure to pose for a picture with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Kim revealed why her pregnant sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was absent from the birthday party in her post’s caption. The siblings’ brother, Rob Kardashian, was missing from the photos, too.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends. Thank you for all the birthday love. And Kourt, I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic.”

The bash reportedly went down Oct. 20 at Funke in Beverly Hills. The Italian restaurant and bar — run by chef Evan Funke — opened in May 2023.

Kim’s birthday bash came just ahead of her Oct.23 announcement that her clothing and underwear brand SKIMS was tapping into the menswear market.

The new campaign and launch are fronted by male pro athletes Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Neymar Jr. The menswear line will include undergarments and clothing basics. It drops Oct. 26.

