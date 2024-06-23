MadameNoire Featured Video

In this installment of Tales From TikTok, we spotlight Jimmy Darts, a social media influencer dedicated to spreading kindness. On April 7, he posted a video where he tested the generosity of Tenae, a woman who had been residing in a homeless shelter, striving to rebuild her life.

Initially posing as homeless, Darts approached Tenae outside of a Walmart and asked to borrow a pillow she had recently purchased, citing discomfort from sleeping outside several nights in a row. Despite her hardships, Tenae selflessly offered her pillow without hesitation.

“You can have the pillow,” to which Darts replied, “What are you gonna use?”

With love and care, Tenae responded, “I can get another one.”

Touched by her kindness, Darts surprised Tenae by presenting her with $1,000 in cash. The heartwarming gift sent tears streaming down Tenae’s face.

“Thanks, bro,” she said, overwhelmed with emotion. “It could always be worse. I could be sleeping under the bridge, nowhere to go, no job. I’m grateful. Even the smallest things allow me to be grateful.”

Darts surprised Tenae with an even bigger cash gift the next day.

A few days later, Darts reunited with Tenae and stunned her with a transformative gift. After he shared her selfless act on his social media page, fans were deeply moved by her generosity and rallied together, raising over $31,000 to support her journey towards stability. Her GoFundMe campaign has since surpassed $41,000, far exceeding its original $20,000 goal.

“People love you. And they saw your kindness and genuineness and it just shows how amazing and valuable you are,” Darts told Tenae. “There are people around the world that believe in you.”

Through tears, Tenae expressed her hope of using the cash to develop the skills needed to fulfill her dream of coaching an all-girls basketball team someday. Her biggest inspiration is Coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

“Watching coach Dawn Staley — she’s been giving me that fire. I’ve already been 33 years in my life and I still love that game. I still love that sport, so I might as well continue to learn more about that sport.”

In the comments section, fans on TikTok praised Tenae’s kind spirit.

“Tenae is going to do big things. Her future is bright,” one user wrote.

Another netizen penned, “This is amazing. Such a sweet soul.”

A third fan chimed in, “I hope she gets all the help she needs!”

This Tales From TikTok had us in tears. We hope Tenae is doing well!

