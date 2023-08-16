MadameNoire Featured Video

Tiffany Haddish is stepping behind the camera to produce an eye-opening docuseries about successful women who have had long-term romantic relationships with homeless men, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

In June, Haddish, 43, scored a big production deal with Hearst Media Production Group to produce the forthcoming documentary under her She Ready Production Company. The Haunted Mansion star gave an update on the project during a pre-strike interview at the red-carpet premiere of Apple+’s The After Party.

As she chopped it up with THR on the red carpet, the California native said she was “in the process” of moving the docuseries forward. The topic hits close to home for Haddish, who was once a victim of homelessness.

“I experienced homelessness myself and found that there was a stigma on it that I don’t think should be there,” the Girls Trip star explained.

When the project drops, the actress hopes to change the “stigma” of housing insecurity and shed light on how the issue can impact a person’s sense of worth.

“Everyone deserves to be loved. Everyone deserves to have someone supporting them and caring for them — not necessarily carrying them all the way. It’s really important for people to make sure that they know that because it’s really hard to be homeless. So many people are isolated and living on the streets alone,” the 43-year-old actress and comedian added.

Before Haddish found success in Tinseltown, the actress slept in her car and battled homelessness on the streets of Los Angeles.

During a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, the comedian revealed that she was sleeping in her car and struggling to make ends meet around the same time she and Kevin Hart began performing their popular sketch comedy show Comedy Playground together. After seeing Haddish’s uncomfortable living situation, Hart gave the star $300.

“He saw all the stuff in my car. He had like this long discussion with me, you know? Basically, like, ‘You’re a beautiful woman. You could stay with any man. Why don’t you just stay with a man, like?'” the Girls Trip alum told Vanity Fair. “And I was also like, ‘I’m not sleeping with nobody for a roof over my head.’ I’m just not that type of person.”

Hart commended the Hollywood standout for toughing it out on the streets. “He gave me $300 and told me I shouldn’t be sleeping in my car,” Haddish continued. “He was asking me where I was sleeping. I told him, ‘Beverly Hills. If Imma be homeless, I’m gonna be homeless in the best area,’” she joked. “ That was like my wake-up call.”

Users on X have mixed feelings about the documentary.

Social media users on X have been sharing mixed reviews about Haddish’s upcoming documentary. Some folks on the app say that the docuseries should focus on securing vital resources for the homeless community, such as housing, food and income. Other X users called Haddish a “mockery” for exploiting the vulnerable demographic.





