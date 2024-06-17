MadameNoire Featured Video

Céline Dion is set to reveal her long-standing struggle with stiff-person syndrome, a neurological condition that has significantly affected her legendary singing voice.

In her deeply personal documentary I Am: Celine Dion, premiering June 25 on Prime Video, the 56-year-old artist candidly explores how the syndrome has altered the tone of her once-resonant voice, sometimes making it harsh, nasally and unpredictable.

A preview clip from the upcoming documentary shared on the Hot 97.5/103.5’s Instagram page on June 13, captured Dion visibly emotional as she attempted to sing a challenging high note. Known for her powerful and emotive vocals, the Grammy Award-winning singer teared up while grappling with the vocal changes caused by the condition.

“And that’s what happens,” the famous songstress said as she struggled to sing through tears. “It’s very difficult for me to hear that and to show this to you.”

What is stiff-person syndrome?

In August 2022, Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a condition that can cause progressive muscle stiffness and spasms, according to Hopkins Medicine. It primarily affects the muscles of the limbs, causing episodes of severe muscle rigidity that can make walking or any form of movement difficult and painful. Episodes can be triggered by emotional stress, sudden movements or external stimuli.

In addition to muscle stiffness and spasms, individuals with stiff-person syndrome may also experience anxiety, difficulty breathing and chronic pain. Doctors have not found a cure for the condition.

Dion, who was forced to cancel her scheduled Las Vegas residency and 2021 and 2022 tour dates because of her battle with the condition, said there were times she would experience excruciating muscle spasms.

â€‹â€‹“I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living. My kids started to notice,” the star told People.

Ultimately, the “My Heart Will Go On” artist said she had to stay strong for her three children, as they had already lost their father, René Angélil, who died from throat cancer in 2020.

“I was like, ‘OK, they already lost a parent. I don’t want them to be scared,'” she added.”I let them know, ‘You lost your dad, [but] mom has a condition and it’s different. I’m not going to die. It’s something that I’m going to learn to live with.”

Dion has been working hard to retrain her voice so that she can return to her beloved singing career.

“I miss it so much. The people, I miss them,” the music veteran said in the trailer for her forthcoming documentary, I Am: Céline Dion. “If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl … I won’t stop.”

During an interview with Hoda Kotb on June 11, Dion revealed how she’s been working with a team of professionals to get her voice back in tip-top condition for the stage. She has been using regular immunotherapy, vocal therapy, and regular exercise to help her regain physical strength and her voice.

“I’m gonna come on stage because I’m ready,” she told Kotb. “I believe in myself and my bravery.”

