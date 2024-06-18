MadameNoire Featured Video

Lifestyle vlogger Stephany adores sharing her delightful travels with her 5-year-old daughter Cadence, taking fans along.

In a recent Instagram post published June 13, the joyful mom and her daughter posed together, flashing peace signs in Mexico City during their trip in 2023. The camera then captured their adventures across Europe this year, where they were seen having a ball.

According to her Instagram page, Stephany and Cadence have recently traveled to Portugal, Italy and Rome. For this busy mom, traveling has been more than just a series of fun escapades; it has also provided a healing experience, allowing her to spend quality time with her daughter and mend emotional wounds along the way.

“I remember this day like it was yesterday. I was ironically making her bed after folding up all the laundry and doing house chores all alone despite the house having two adults in it. I was feeling so defeated and void of grace for myself,” Stephany wrote in the caption.

“I couldn’t see a way out of my situation because I kept telling myself that I brought a child into this world, and as a parent, it’s no longer about me. My choices can’t be about my feelings. So, as I made the physical bed, I resolved to lay in the metaphorical bed that I’d made. Sacrificing myself so that my child could experience both parents in her life.”

Stephany, who runs a support group for mothers and women in Charlotte, North Carolina, said embarking on joyful journeys with her daughter gave her the confidence to make significant changes in her life and prioritize herself, allowing her to invest more in her daughter’s well-being.

“I thought that was the noble thing to do. The right thing to do. The selfless thing to do,” she continued, about her decision to center herself. “Thank God I understood that my life didn’t need to end there.”

Stephany added, “Sacrificing myself for my child was actually sacrificing her future as well. Who would she learn how to persevere from if not from me? Who would she learn how to give herself grace if not from me? Who did I want her to look up to as an example of ‘life goes on after a bad decision’ if not me? I don’t know who needs to hear this but you don’t have to lay in the bed you made. Get up. The life you envisioned for yourself is still yours for the making.”

Social media reacts to Stephany and Cadence’s Europe trip.

On Instagram, women in the comments section praised Stephany for being transparent about the ups and downs of her motherhood journey. They also loved seeing the social media star introduce her daughter to new experiences.

“I hope that things continue to get better for you and that you can find ways to pour into yourself for both you and Cadence. You deserve a comfortable bed… one with all white sheets… in Europe!” wrote one fan.

Another Instagram user commented, “You two heal something in me. I don’t know how, but I’m so grateful.”

A third person penned, “Absolutely love this and relate! My daughter is 3, and it feels like life is trying to make me lose my will and faith, BUT there’s so much to fight for, and our kids are one of them. Enjoy vacay for me -signed a mama who hasn’t been on a trip in years.”

Stephany runs a YouTube channel where she invites fans to join her on her travel adventures and parenting journey. To celebrate Cadence’s fifth birthday in December 2023, the mother-daughter duo embarked on a road trip to Disney World, creating cherished memories together. Explore more on her travel blog, which is linked below.

Play

