On Oct. 10, educator Sonja White posted a TikTok documenting the “flight to Mexico” she crafted together for her first-grade class at Trinity Leadership Cedar Hill — just outside of Dallas. The teacher’s post — now seen by over 3.7 million TikTok users — noted that she planned the eventful day in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The clip highlighted the teacher’s creative work and extensive efforts. White laminated mock boarding passes, pre-stocked airplane snacks, and played videos on the classroom’s projector to mimic the plane’s takeoff and landing.

All the little ones showed up to school that day in their uniforms or dressed for travel. Some even brought carry-ons and travel pillows for their adventure to “Mexico.”

The creative instructor incorporated significant details into the travel experience. The students obtained a passport before receiving their tickets and boarding the flight. Then, the excited youngsters lined up single-file in a hallway, seemingly to check in for their nonstop “Flight 555” via Southwest Airlines. Once equipped with their travel documents, they ventured through TSA. There, White reviewed the passports to verify each passenger’s identity.

The classroom’s chairs were rearranged to mimic a plane, and the students sat wherever they wished once “boarded.” The class prepared for takeoff with the assistance of a “flight attendant.” Utilizing their bright and young imaginations, the children braced themselves for takeoff as a video on the classroom’s projector showed them speedily heading into the airways.

White kindly added to the travel experience of their 15-minute plane ride by cosplaying as a stewardess and and providing first-class treatment.

The children’s exciting and busy travel day expanded when they reached south of the border.

White looked over their passports as any customs agent would and handed each of the first graders a “paycheck.” The savvy educator explained in her TikTok that each of the Trinity Leadership students received funds to spend on souvenirs at a mock gift shop.

To add another level of real-world experience, the teacher required the students to manage their own money.

The passionate schoolteacher transformed her classroom into a Mexican restaurant towards the latter end of the TikTok clip. The children dined at tables with festive tablecloths underneath a ceiling adorned with string lights and colored paper decorations.

Two classroom mothers organized the Trinity Leadership first graders’ feast. The meal included enchiladas, rice, tortilla chips, salsa, juice and tres leches cake for dessert.

We commend White on her ability to go above and beyond for her students with such an amazing and unique experience. We’re sure the memories attached to their classroom travel day to Mexico will last a lifetime.

