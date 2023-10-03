MadameNoire Featured Video

Does the Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) need a recast of its main players? During a recent interview with IHeartRadio host Tyrik Wynn, Kandi Burruss chimed in on the recast debate. The booked and busy star also shared details about her burgeoning girl group, PsiRyn, and how she balances motherhood as a sex toy entrepreneur.

During her Sept. 22 appearance, the RHOA veteran responded to some negative chatter on social media about Season 15. Some fans weren’t impressed with the cast this season and claimed that it was “boring” to watch. Sanya-Richards Ross, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore joined Burruss throughout this drama-filled season.

When asked if it was time for the show to shake things up a recast, Burrus, 47, kept it real.

“My response is, do whatever they need to do,” the singer and actress laughed.

“I’ve been out here 14 seasons, right? So, I’ve seen different cast mates come and go. Some I was sad to see go. Some I’ve seen go and come back. And I know people constantly need to see change to feel like they’re getting something. So, if they feel like they need to make changes, then find a cast that you think is going to work.”

Before steering away from the topic, Burruss argued that it might be tough for Bravo execs to find the perfect cast to “satisfy” fans. The Xscape singer revealed that RHOA producers brought in a new housewife to “test” out this season, but things didn’t go as planned.

“It’s hard to find one new person a year,” the star told Wynn. “It was another person that they were actually considering to test out as a housewife. They had her at the scene, and it didn’t work out. Y’all never saw the person… but I think we need people who have a lot of things happening to be able to show. You need people who also have interesting people around them.”

Ratings for Season 15 of RHOA have been low.

RHOA fans have been calling for the return of reality TV queen NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams since their departures in Season 12 and Season 13. Diehard viewers claimed that the duo brought the perfect amount of drama and entertainment to the cast when they were on the long-running franchise.

RHOA viewers love starting a good old messy debate online, but there may be some truth to their argument.

According to TV Deets, Season 15 hit an all-time high viewership of 994,000 during part two of the reunion Sept. 10.

In 2020 — NeNe’s final season — the show achieved a high of 2,008,000 viewers. In 2021, viewership ticked up again when Porsha was still with the franchise, hitting a season-high of 1,434,000 viewers.

She’s excited about the debut of her new girl group, PsiRyn.

Burruss didn’t spend too much time talking about the antagonistic cast banter, probably because she has so many unique projects coming down the pipeline.

Further in the interview, the mother and entrepreneur told Wynn she was excited about the debut of her “extremely talented” girl group, PsiRyn.

“They can’t really be touched vocally. They are doing their thing,” the Grammy Award-winner gushed about the ladies PsiRyn. “We’re developing them right now, which I think is important because that was something we used to do back in the ’90s and early 2000s – and people haven’t been doing that anymore. They just throwing artists out there. I feel like it’s important to make sure that they’re tight so when people do hear them live, that you are going to be impressed.”

The ladies of PsiRyn are in the studio “writing new records” and priming their vocal chops for their big debut, Burruss said.

“We haven’t figured out what song we’re gonna drop first on them. But yeah, we’re getting them ready.”

Kandi Burruss talks about balancing motherhood with her sex toy line.

Business is booming for Burruss’ sex toy line, too. When asked how she achieves balance as a mother and a kinky company owner, Burruss didn’t shy away from the question.

“Obviously, my little kids don’t have a clue about mommy having an adult toy line like they have no idea,” the multi-talented star shared. “When I first decided to do my Bedroom Kandi line, I always wanted to normalize women who are just everyday working women or whatever, being comfortable knowing their bodies.”

She continued, “I feel like people always try to make this separation of you being a woman, a businesswoman, a successful woman, a woman of respect, just because you like to be sexy – I am all of those women.”

Burruss told Wynn that she hopes her sex toy line will help moms around the world to embrace their “wild” side.

“Just because you are a mom doesn’t mean that you can’t go out and have your wild times…I don’t really care what people think of me. So, I’m just going to live my best life, and that means every part of me – I’m going to fulfill that dream,” the Old Lady Gang CEO added of her popping sex toy company.

We hear that Kandi!

Watch Kandi Burruss’ full interview with Tyrik Wynn below.

