Deon and Karen Derrico, well-known for their roles in the reality TV series “Doubling Down with the Derricos,” have officially filed for divorce after nearly 19 years of marriage. The couple, who share 14 children, including one adult daughter and 13 minors, will divide legal and physical custody.

The divorce proceedings, initiated on June 4, were swiftly finalized just two days later, on June 6, when a judge signed off on the split. As part of the agreement, Deon will provide $1,166 in child support, while Karen will cover the children’s health insurance.

Karen has opted to retain the Derrico last name, foregoing a request to restore her maiden name during the settlement process. The couple rose to fame through their reality TV show on TLC, which has been documenting their lives since 2020.

The timing of their divorce announcement is notable, coming shortly before the season 5 finale of their series, which has chronicled the challenges of parenting a large family. According to show descriptions, recent episodes have highlighted strains in their marriage, particularly surrounding their ongoing search for a new home.

In an official statement, Deon and Karen affirmed their dedication to co-parenting their children despite the separation, emphasizing the importance of their children’s well-being above all else. They expressed gratitude for the understanding and support from their fans during this challenging time.

“Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children — their well-being is our priority,” said the TLC stars. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

The future of Doubling Down with the Derricos remains uncertain amid the divorce proceedings. The current season continues to air on TLC every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, leaving viewers to wonder about the show’s direction and the family’s future dynamics in light of recent developments.

Throughout their time in the spotlight, the Derricos have captured audiences with their unique family dynamic and the joys and struggles of raising multiple children. The show has not only showcased their everyday life but has also delved into personal milestones and challenges, offering viewers a glimpse into the complexities of managing a large family under public scrutiny.

Fans have been divided in their reactions to the news, with many expressing sadness over the couple’s decision to part ways after so many years together. For some, the Derricos have become role models, admired for their dedication to family values and their ability to navigate the demands of a bustling household while sharing their journey with millions of viewers.

Asthe Derricos embark on separate paths, the future remains uncertain not only for their personal lives but also for their professional careers in reality TV. The next steps for both Deon and Karen, both as parents and public figures, will undoubtedly continue to captivate public interest as they navigate this new chapter in their lives.