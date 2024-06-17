MadameNoire Featured Video

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s legal woes continue amid their divorce. The former couple is now engaged in an argument about spousal support, with Shumpert requesting a smaller payment, citing that Taylor draws in an income that is significantly higher than his.

Taylor filed for divorce quietly in January 2023. However, the news of the couple’s split was not made known to the public until months later, in September. Shumpert’s recent court filing does not help previous claims where the “Made It” singer accused him of being jealous and insecure about her fame.

New court documents reveal Shumpert’s disdain for the current child support payments ordered by the court. Again, he is now seeking help from Taylor, noting that she makes more money than him. According to his findings, Taylor made $93,885 monthly before taxes. On the other hand, he brought in $47,981. Thus, he believes that because his estranged wife made double his income, she should be responsible for contributing more to spousal support.

The estranged couple shares two daughters, Junie and Rue, and at this time, Shumpert is willing to pay $8,000 monthly in child support. However, he wants Taylor to split the children’s “major” medical bills and any other health services.

Money has proven to be a key topic of discussion amid Taylor and Shumpert’s divorce. Previously, she accused him of leaving her with a hefty home renovation bill for a project he started three years ago. Per the filing, Taylor was left to front the costs of roughly $200K, but this is not the only crime she hit Shumpert with.

This past April, Taylor filed an urgent motion for contempt against Shumpert, claiming he broke the court’s automatic domestic standing order. In Georgia, where the couple filed for divorce when a person files, they are generally issued with “automatic domestic standing orders designed to protect both parties’ interests and prevent specific actions, such as a spouse disposing of marital assets while the divorce is ongoing.”

In Shumpert’s case, he is being accused of violating the automatic domestic standing orders by reportedly diminishing their marital estate by more than $3.7 million. Moreover, Taylor also claims that he took loans from their accounts without her knowledge and has gotten away with the act until on or about March 7, 2024.

Taylor hired certified divorce financial analyst Mike Bean to investigate their financial mishap. According to his investigation, Bean found that Shumpert reportedly took several loans from multiple marital bank accounts throughout 2023.

Bean’s findings also discovered that Shumpert reportedly withdrew $3,797,944, which is not the only sum of money Taylor wants him to pay back. In addition to the aforementioned claims, Taylor accused Shumpert of failing to pay taxes on their marital property in Miami, Florida.

According to Taylor, Shumpert has always covered the real estate taxes, due on January 31, 2024, until he recently made the “unilateral decision to stop paying,” per her court filing.

At this time, Taylor has requested that the court find her estranged husband guilty of contempt and implement a fine of $1,000 for each offense. She also seeks coverage of her attorney fees and all litigation costs incurred from filing the motion.

The average celebrity divorce usually comes with couples citing “irreconcilable differences.” In Taylor and Shumpert’s case, she listed “cruel treatment” as the reason for their separation. The former NBA star did not take the allegations well and has since refuted the claims while also petitioning the court to dismiss them. He has requested that the decision be changed to an “irretrievably broken bond.”