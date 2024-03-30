MadameNoire Featured Video

Teyana Taylor recently took legal action after her oldest daughter witnessed her father, ex-NBA star Iman Shumpert, allegedly sharing a bed with his new woman “friend.”

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Teyana and her legal team say that her estranged husband had been entertaining a new woman during his weekend with their daughters, Junie, 8, and Rue, 3. The 33-year-old songstress now wants to tap in a child psychologist to testify on the matter in their ongoing divorce case.

Teyana’s legal team notes that Iman told Junie the “friend” was sleeping over because her home was “broken,” the outlet reported. The enterprising 8-year-old didn’t understand why her father was sharing a bed with the woman.

Junie and Rue stay with their ex-NBA star father on the first and third weekend of every month, even on some Fridays, as per an agreement between Teyana and Iman. During a Face-Time check-in, the Rose in Harlem singer reportedly saw a woman’s daughter and heard the woman’s voice. Teyana’s attorney also claims that the woman later accompanied Iman and the kids at SkyZone, an indoor trampoline park.

Furthermore, Teyana’s attorney hopes to bring in a financial expert to take the stand during the ex-couple’s divorce proceeding. Iman is being accused of withdrawing nearly $4 million from several shared accounts with his estranged wife.

Late last year, Teyana announced her separation from her estranged husband, MADAMENOIRE reported, but filed to divorce him eight months prior. She claimed that Iman was treating her “cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage.” The mother of two cited in her divorce that the former baller had also “began to intentionally dim her light for her husband to try to have a harmonious and peaceful marriage” because he “became more and more angry” about her successful career. At the time, Teyana had asked for privacy for her and her daughters during the legal process.

Junie, whose full name is Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr., was born on Dec. 16, 2015, and her sister Rue Rose Shumpert was born on Sept. 6, 2020. Teyana and her first baby girl collaborated on the clothing line JuJuBeez in 2022. The fashionable collection aims to bring a whole new meaning to mommy + me, matching outfits for mothers and daughters.

“I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no limits, fear isn’t real, and you can do whatever you dream to do,” Teyana said about her oldest daughter, according to the JuJuBeez website.