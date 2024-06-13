MadameNoire Featured Video

Nicki Minaj’s fans have expressed concern over a rather concerning video that the rapper posted on social media Tuesday. The June 11 video featured the “Roman’s Revenge” artist talking about the struggles of motherhood.

The clip shared on Instagram showed Minaj recalling when she gave birth to her son, nicknamed Papa Bear, with her husband Kenneth Petty back in September 2020. In the video, the 41-year-old Grammy-winning rapper wore a white robe and a pink satin bonnet on her head. She began, “And then one day, they’re yelling ‘push,’ and you’re in pain. Then, one day, he comes out with a beautiful baby boy. To God be the glory.”

She continued speaking about motherhood quietly into the camera, “Congratulations to every mama out there. You’re doing a great job. In case no one’s told you that, you’re doing a great job.”

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, also posted a cryptic tweet on Monday. She wrote, “Yes Single …”

The tweet had her fans speculating whether it was about a divorce from her controversial husband or a new music drop.

Although Minaj has been in the limelight because she’s on the current second leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour, her fans took to X to give her love and support through whatever she’s dealing with.

One tweet read, “I just woke up and saw nicki Instagram story, that made me tear up @NICKIMINAJ i hope you okay sending you love and prayers and hugs.”

Another wrote, “Ummm that Nicki Minaj video was very worrying, and I hope she’s able to get out of whatever situation she’s in safely.”

“I’m so worried about Nicki. I pray she’s doing ok and finds the strength to guide her through whatever it is she’s going through right now. she’ll forever have my support and love.”

Petty, a registered sex offender, was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in April of 1995 for assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Later, according to Page Six, he was put on house arrest in September 2023 after threatening Offset, the husband of Cardi B.