Fans and colleagues are mourning the loss of legendary WXYZ-TV anchor Doris Biscoe. For more than two decades, Biscoe was a prominent voice on Detroit news television. According to the station, she died on June 7 at the age of 77. Her cause of death is unknown.

Originally from Washington, D.C., Biscoe began her career with WXYZ-TV in 1973 as a night reporter. Her talent eventually elevated her to the esteemed position of desk anchor for the 6 o’clock news, and later, she transitioned to become a morning anchor. It was there that she grew into “one of the most visible Black broadcast journalists in Detroit and throughout America,” according to the station.

“She was a true professional in every sense of the word, a dear friend to so many colleagues at the station,” WXYZ-TV’s general manager, Mike Murri, told The Detroit News.

“I first met Doris as an intern in the newsroom, and she couldn’t have been more kind to me. I remember going out on my very first new story with her as an intern to observe and (she being) very giving, patient, professional, a special lady,” he added. “Anybody that worked with her and knew her and her family would say the same thing.”

The esteemed figure, born in 1946, had a notable career as a radio DJ in Maryland before hosting a weekly public affairs show in Washington, D.C. She later made her mark in Detroit. In 1994, Biscoe’s contributions were recognized with her induction into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle.

Fans mourned Biscoe’s death on X, sending their condolences.

On X, formerly Twitter, WWJ morning drive anchor Jackie Paige called Biscoe “one of only a few truly exceptional women to ever grace the airwaves.” She added, “A brilliant, beautiful, and elegant lady. What a loss.”

An X user named Chrissy B shared that she had observed Biscoe’s career as an anchor, recalling how she had watched her since childhood while growing up in Detroit.

“My sincerest condolences to the family, friends, colleagues & fans (including me) of Doris Biscoe…May she rest in peace with her ancestors.”

Windsor News Today reporter Mark Brown was shocked by Biscoe’s death and remembered the broadcast news legend for her kind and warm spirit.

“I was an intern at @wxyzdetroit when I went to Wayne State. The thing I remember most about Doris Biscoe was her warmth and, above all, being a very funny person. Another part of my growing up in Detroit is gone. RIP.”



In 1998, Biscoe departed from WXYZ-TV to establish her own venture, Doris Biscoe Communications. Despite this move, she maintained her association with the station, working as an independent contractor, The Detroit News noted.

