MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest edition of Tales From TikTok highlights Niyaaa, also known as @niyawiyaaa18, on the social media platform. In a hilarious video published April 29, Niyaaa unveiled her mother’s comedic prowess as she effortlessly weaved between cracking jokes, criticizing and teasing her while eavesdropping on her fake phone conversation with a friend.

“Y’all, my momma be so into my business. I’mma just go in there and act like I’m on the phone. Watch her just get to talking, like she just a part of the conversation,” she told fans before capturing her mother’s reaction in real-time.

At the beginning of the faux call, Niyaaa got her mother riled up when she pretended to hear a rumor about a girl with “a disease.”

Her mother did not hold back from sharing her two cents on the topic.

“What girl had a disease? The girl’s fucking nasty. These b–es out here be nasty!” her mother shouted.

In another clip, Niyaaa’s mother could be heard making fun of her when she asked her friend if she was getting ready to go out and drink.

“I know you’re not drinking because your bald head ass don’t even like to drink.”

Niyaaa barked back, “Mama!… I’mma just take a few shots, I’m not going to take that much.”

“I don’t know why you trying to take f—ing shots when you can barely drink a wine cooler,” her mother clapped back.

The sidesplitting clip hilariously ended with Niyaaa humorously telling a friend that she needed to stop acting “bougie” when inundated with texts from various individuals. Invested in the fake discussion, Niyaaa’s mother promptly criticized her behavior.

“You need to fucking stop, ’cause you not all that,” her mother shouted.

Social media users flocked to the comments section to share reactions to Niyaaa’s video, and many were entertained by her mother’s funny reactions.

“Moms are the first haters sometimes,” wrote one user.

Another fan penned, “LMAO, she was PREPARED every time.”

A third TikTok netizen commented, “She said my house is my convo.”

A fourth user tried to defend Niyaaa’s mom, writing, “In her defense, the convos were quite interesting to chime in on.”

Another fan chimed in, “Please do a reaction video of her watching this video.”

We’d love a follow-up, too! Mothers are the nosiest.

What did you think of the latest edition of Tales From TikTok? Does your mom eavesdrop on your conversations when you’re on the phone?

RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: Zay Alexander Gasses His Baby Girl Up After She Gets Braids For The First Time