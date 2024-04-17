MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest edition of Tales From TikTok centers on Zay Alexander, a proud father and husband who recently took his young daughter, Jade, to get her hair braided for the first time. What started as a tender moment soon took an unexpected twist, catching Alexander off guard.

On March 9, the father of two eagerly turned to TikTok to capture Jade’s first-ever hair braiding experience, bubbling with excitement and joy. As Alexander and Jade journeyed to meet Orlando-based hairstylist May — known as @cosmobymay on social media — the delighted father inquired about his daughter’s desired hairstyle for the session.

“What type of hairstyle are you getting?” Alexander asked.

“Lemonade braids,” the young tot said enthusiastically in a sweet voice.

Lemonade braids, a style that gained popularity after Beyoncé sported similar braids in her Lemonade visual album, is a popular braided hairstyle characterized by small, neat and tightly woven braids that run along the scalp in straight or curved lines, resembling the look of lemonade sipping straws. These braids are often created with extensions and can be styled in various ways, such as long, short, or even accessorized with beads or cuffs.

When the father and daughter duo arrived at the salon, Jade was allowed to pick out her favorite colors for the extensions used to lengthen her braids. May also offered the cutie patootie a blanket and the option to watch her favorite show for her lengthy session.

At one point during the video, Jade could be seen happily picking through a box of colorful beads that May would later use to decorate her stylish Lemonade braids.

“You got a whole bunch of beads! What you gonna do with that?” Alexander asked the kiddo, to which she hilariously replied in a singing voice, “Do my hair!”

As the braiding session progressed, Jade’s charming demeanor underwent a dramatic transformation. Towards the end of the lengthy session, the once adorable toddler began to exhibit a touch of sassiness.

“Are we done yet?” Jade said before urging her father to stop talking.

“I’m gonna pop you, Daddy,” the youngster warned her father.

Jade’s sass reached new heights once her braids were completed.

“I’m that girl for real,” the little sweetheart told her father after he complimented her hairstyle.

Alexander took his daughter’s attitude in stride, replying with a simple, “Alright, you win. I love you.”

Fortunately, Jade’s sassy attitude turned around in excitement at the end of the braiding session. The adorable toddler expressed her satisfaction with her new hairstyle. Alexander then encouraged his daughter to strike a pose as she admired her cute braids in the mirror.

In the comments section, fans on TikTok had a ball watching Jade’s first visit to the hair salon unfold.

One user penned, “LOL, she didn’t realize the braids were going to take that long. Baby girl started getting irritated.”

Another fan commented, “She’s so beautiful.”

A third netizen on TikTok penned, “That attitude changed when those braids were about done. She knows she’s looking cute.”

Little Jade was hilarious!

What did you think of this latest installment of Tales From TikTok?

