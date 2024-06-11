MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users are pondering whether Michael Rainey Jr. should take legal action after he was allegedly groped during a Twitch livestream conducted by Tylil “TyTy” James on June 9.

According to the video, Michael, 23, appeared to have been groped by Tylil’s sister, Jahgee, while hanging out with Tylil and a large group during a live stream at the social media star’s home. The incident unfolded when Tylil expressed that he wanted to “go viral” with his livestream. Jahgee stepped in, proposing to boost her brother’s stream’s popularity by doing something a little too risqué for the camera.

“Let me make you go viral. You got a banana?” she asked before Tylil kicked her out of the room. Minutes later, Jahgee returned to the room and allegedly groped Michael, shockingly, while children were present in the room.

On June 10, a clip of the alleged moment was shared on the @ _PettyKing Instagram page, asking if Michael should take legal action against Jahgee for the alleged incident. Social media users shared mixed reactions.

“He should take legal action. If a drunk dude touched her, she would be upset,” wrote one netizen.

Another fan commented that while Jahgee’s actions were inappropriate, she deserved “a pass.”

“She clearly was excited and probably thought this was a proper way to greet him. It’s the rapper mentality thinking that all male celebrities want sex. Give her a pass this time. Maybe a s/h course [sexual harassment course] don’t put that on her record.”

Another Instagram user chimed in, “She was acting very thirsty and groupie-ish and in front of the kids! But it’s nothing to sue over. He just needs to not go over there.”

Other users stated that Jahgee should face legal repercussions for allegedly groping Michael in the presence of young children.

“She needs to be locked [up] and registered as a sex offender. All the kids around you are on live, and you assaulted someone?” penned one user.

Another chimed in, “I think he should. He looks very uncomfortable, and the fact that she did that with little children around tells me all that I need to know.”

Michael Rainey Jr. says he’s “still in shock” over the alleged incident.

Hours after the livestream, Michael Rainey Jr. took to his Instagram Story to speak out about the incident.

“At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online,” the Power Book II: Ghost actor penned on Monday.

“I am still in shock and don’t fully know how to process what happened last night. This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way,” the actor noted, stating that he wasn’t taking the situation “lightly.” The 23-year-old star continued, “I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed.”

He added, “The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We’re all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves.”

Tylil also apologized for his sister’s actions.

Tylil also apologized for his sister’s poor behavior after the livestream, telling fans that she acted out because she had “never seen somebody” of that “caliber” before. “And that’s my sister, so I’m not gonna say nothing bad about her. I’ma just check her.”

He also took to X to issue a formal apology to Michael.

“After the actions that occurred during my stream last night, I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place,” Tylil wrote on X Monday. “My little sister was completely wrong and out of line.”

What do you think about this situation? Should Michael Rainey Jr. take legal action?

