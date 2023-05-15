MadameNoire Featured Video

Michael Rainey Jr. of Starz’s hit Power Book II: Ghost poked fun at fellow actor and rumored frenemy Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. during a TSA search over the weekend.

In a short TikTok video filmed by his Power Book co-star Gianni Paolo, the 22-year-old celeb was captured making fun of the BMF standout’s airport arrest video that went viral in December.

“Bro, don’t search me. I’m a minor. He packed my bag,” said Rainey Jr., as he mocked Flenory Jr.’s viral clip. The young star threw up his hands innocently before he pointed to someone off-camera and snickered.

Rainey Jr.’s petty clip sent fans reeling with laughter in the comments section.

“Not ya’ll coming for Meech LMAOO,” one user wrote.

A second stan commented, “The Shadeee. Ya’ll Play Too Much.”

A third user joked, “And the Power Vs BMF Saga continues.”

While the clip was hilarious, the viral arrest of Flenory Jr. was no laughing matter. In December, the 23-year-old was arrested at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in December after airport security discovered a Glock 19 9mm in the entertainer’s carry-on luggage.

In the two-minute-long arrest video, Flenory Jr. claimed that one of his security guards placed the firearm in his bag. “I’m a minor, sir. I have security guards, and they left that in my bag, sir. I did not pack my bag,” Lil Meech maintained.

The 22-year-old adult son of convicted drug trafficker Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory also said, “Can I call my mom or somebody?”

Ultimately, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office dropped the felony charge against “Lil Meech” after his bodyguard confessed to owning the firearm.

This isn’t the first time that the two stars have activated their petty cards against one another.

In February, the actors got into an Instagram spat when 50 Cent incited a feud between the two.

“Michael Rainey Jr. on some shit,” the rapper penned in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Where you at Lil Meech? I like all of this shit, my young boys UP, Yo how my little homies, bigger than your BIG homie fool!”

Then, Flenory Jr. hopped into the conversation and threw shots at the actor who portrays Tariq St. Patrick on the 50 Cent-produced series.

“I’m Working On Being Immortal 50 Cent, these Guys still mortal. Let’s go to lunch later. I’ll give U some free game, Michael Rainey Jr,” he wrote in a response post.

Young Tariq didn’t take kindly to the comment. The Kentucky native gave the actor a dose of his own medicine, calling BMF a “dead show.”

“[And] how [are] you working on being immortal, but ya show dead? March 17, we gon show you how it’s done ok, take notes,” he wrote.

Flenory Jr. fired back, “We got 3 spin-off shows coming soon. It’s bout to be over for lil Power and lil Ghost.”

The Power Book star ended the petty Instagram spat with one last word for the BMF cast member.

“Someone tell Lil Meech go get some more acting lessons before season 3 sh*t looking mediocre over there,” he wrote. “50 Cent, you really got this kid thinking he can FW me? I’m disappointed.”

Looks like the rivalry between Michael Rainey Jr. and Lil Meech is getting spicy.

Lil Meech, you have 24 hours to respond!

