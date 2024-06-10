Amber Rose has reaffirmed her support for Donald Trump amid his potential return to the White House. In May, she stirred controversy by posting a picture with Trump and Melania alongside a caption declaring “Trump 2024” with American flag emojis.

Despite Trump’s recent felony convictions, including charges of falsifying business records and paying hush money to Stormy Daniels, Rose remains steadfast in her endorsement. She believes these convictions may bolster his presidential prospects.

“Isn’t Donald Trump advocating for women’s rights too? He’s aiming to ‘Make America Great Again,’ and that includes women, doesn’t it?” Rose responded to TMZ’s inquiry about her continued support for Trump. “I’m still in his corner. I think his legal issues might even garner him more support. People see the unfairness and rally behind him more than ever.”

When questioned about why she and other celebrities publicly backed Trump during his presidential bid, Rose suggested that she did her own research instead of relying on others’ opinions.

“I think we’ve done our homework, and we’re no longer blindly following the Left,” she explained about her decision to give Trump an endorsement. “Speaking for myself, I used to be influenced, but not anymore.”

This isn’t the first time Rose has faced criticism for her views. In 2023, she was accused of rejecting her Black heritage while appearing on BET’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition. Amid a confrontation with castmate Joseline Hernandez, who labeled her as “Black,” Rose emphasized her mixed-race identity due to her white father, sparking controversy online.

Responding to the backlash on Instagram, Rose dismissed the criticism, asserting that she was speaking from the perspective of a mixed-race individual who struggles to fit into either side of the racial divide.

“The internet misunderstands so much,” she posted in an Instagram Story. “You all know exactly what I meant as a mixed-race person feeling out of place on BOTH SIDES. Now, suddenly, you want to accuse me of hating my Blackness. Get out of here.”

She also addressed an old interview clip resurfacing where she’s heard saying, “I do not consider myself a Black woman.”

“I never renounced my Black heritage,” Rose clarified. “Where are people getting that from? A 5-second clip? WATCH THE WHOLE INTERVIEW!”

Despite recurrent controversies, Amber Rose stands firm in her beliefs and perspective on life, particularly in today’s charged political atmosphere.

