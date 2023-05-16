MadameNoire Featured Video

Joseline Hernandez unsurprisingly had a lot of shit to talk about after her physical fight with Amber Rose on College Hill: Celebrity Edition made headlines.

In a screengrab recording of her May 11 live stream watch session with castmate Ray J, Joseline said that law enforcement officials of every magnitude would have been called if she swung on Amber first.

Referring to the biracial mother of two, the Zeus star called Amber a “bald-headed Karen.” The self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” implied that Amber’s white privilege was leveraged when their fight ensued.

“I’m the realest chick in the game,” Joseline proclaimed. “If I would have attacked some ‘one drop of a Black’ Karen — the FBI, the 911, the President Obama, Sleepy Joe, goddamn everybody, [the] Alabama Police Department — everybody would have been in the school.”

“But because it’s the other way around, then it’s like, ‘OK, let’s just lay back,’” Joseline stated. “That’s kinda messed up; that kinda hurt my heart.”

Ironically , the reality star seemed unbothered shortly after College Hill: Celebrity Edition debuted the first episode of its second season.

She took to her Instagram Stories to subliminally say her piece, according to Ace Show Biz.

The former Love & Hip Hop alum emphasized that her worth is incomparable because she’s the crème de la crème of reality TV stars. She also said that her impact on the culture will have a legacy that spans “forever.”

“Companies get their money’s worth when they hire the Princess. Period. I’m the best to ever do it. And I’m just getting started,” the Zeus star penned. “Thank you to the people that enjoy my artistry. Without you, it would not be any me! I give you what I truly feel it is that you want! Nothing more, nothing less.”

“Enjoy me because I’m here forever. Understand me because I’m here forever,” Joseline continued. “Even when no longer in the flesh, I’ve built tons and tons of entertainment for you guys, my kids, my grandkids to enjoy when I perish.”

Joseline’s message about her impact comes after the star’s latest antics on BET+’s hit show caused a stir .

The reality starlet accused Amber of not wanting to be Black just before the SlutWalk founder stood up to brawl.

Elsewhere in the show, Joseline went off on Tiffany “New York” Pollard when the latter said she was grieving the loss of her daughter… aka her dog.

Season 2 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition goes down at Alabama State University, an HBCU founded in 1867. Alongside Joseline Hernandez, Amber Rose, Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Ray J are Parker McKenna Posey, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers and O’Ryan.

Read more about Joseline and Tiffany’s heated exchange below.

