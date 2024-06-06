MadameNoire Featured Video

Friends of Bianca Censori have expressed concern over her relationship with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. In an exclusive June 4 report from Page Six, sources close to Censori said she’s being treated as “some dramatic installation of art.”

They revealed that when she’s not “working” on an art project for Ye, she acts completely different than the public persona that she’s grown into with Ye. The 29-year-old was apparently “back to normal” while on a trip back to her home in Australia.

A friend of Censori described her wearing normal clothing while in Melbourne. “It was very obvious to us that she was acting like she was off the clock from a job,” the friend said.

They added, “When you look at all the press [about Censori and Ye], you would believe she has lost her mind, so it was good to see her with her family and being the person we remembered. The clothes were back to normal … there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect.”

Just recently, Censori’s parents, Alexandra and Leo, admitted to being worried about their daughter after she was photographed wearing a barely there bodysuit and holding a pillow to cover up her chest area.

The friend told Page Six that the family still has contact with Censori despite her character behavior with Ye.

“[They] haven’t been cut off, and it was clear they still have plenty of contact with her. They would have been acting differently if this was some rescue from a cult-like leader!”

When asked how Ye and Censori seem together, the friend said, “Ye seems to be ok, and they’re getting along. Like every couple, they have their challenges, but they’re doing good business together.”

Regardless, Censori’s friends said they all feel she’s being treated as a “dramatic installation of art.”

“There is always more to the story. And while the idea that she is a human mannequin to the former husband of Kim Kardashian seems outrageous, it’s good that she must be balancing her time with him and still be able to live a normal life.”