MadameNoire Featured Video

Tremaine Deon Carroll, a trans woman inmate, has been moved from a California women’s prison after being indicted for raping female inmates while inside the jail. The alleged rape occurred in January. The 51-year-old inmate was recently transferred to a men’s prison and charged with two counts of rape and one count of “dissuading a witness from testifying.”

A report revealed that one of Carroll’s alleged victims, identified as Jane Doe, recalled that she was physically attacked and raped in the showers while at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, California.

Related Stories Jane Doe Files $10M Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Trey Songz After He Exposed Her Breast

She said that she was a victim of a “fully penetrative” assault in January of 2024 while she was roommates with Carroll.

The alleged assault severely affected Jane Doe, and she described having “crippling trauma” that prevented her from being able to shower for days at a time. Carroll’s violent assault on her made such hygiene processes a trigger for her.

Reports revealed that Carroll began pressuring Jane Doe after she moved into their cell by leaving her flirty notes.

On the very second day that she was in the cell, Carroll propositioned her for sex, and after turning it down, she was attacked in the prison showers.

The attack was so vicious that she was hospitalized after. Following the attack, Carroll was transferred to a male-only facility, Valley State Prison.

The transgender inmate’s criminal complaint also names another anonymous victim in the case.

Carroll reportedly “self-identifies as a trans woman,” as Carroll has not gone through sex reassignment surgery.

Carroll’s case has brought the concerns of women’s rights advocates and prison safety to the forefront. The California prison system as a whole has moved over 44 biological male prisoners who identify as transgender into all-female facilities since the turn of 2021, and almost 200 more applications requesting transfer are currently under review across the state.