Former Good Morning America 3 host Amy Robach has decided that she’s done worrying about other people’s opinions in the wake of her affair with T. J. Holmes. On a June 2 episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast, she said that she gives “zero f—s” about other people’s opinions on her relationship during the production with guest star Rachel Platten.

“We know a little bit about walking through some darkness [and] coming through the other side when the worst has happened,” Robach said. She continued, “And I’ve thought I’ve hit rock bottom before and then I actually hit rock bottom.”

The 51-year-old former GMA3 host told musician Platten that her music helped her get through some of the most trying times that came after her scandal with her co-star came into the media back in November of 2022.

Robach explained, “All of those things resonate with so many people, but I think especially listening to your music now and having just gone through the journey we went through.”

She said specifically that Platten’s 2015 hit song titled “Fight Song” used to be her favorite, but now she’s more into Platten’s newly released song “Mercy.” Both of the pieces have allowed Robach to tap into Platten’s “zero f—s” mentality in her own life.

“When you get to a place and it’s hard-earned when you can give zero f–ks, sometimes that’s when you’re at your best,” she said.

T.J. Holmes agreed that the journey has been quite a wild one but that he believes he’s “finally where he is supposed to be” following the fall out of their relationship.

As previously reported, the pair had been dating for two months when news of their affair went viral. At the time while they were together, Holmes was still married to Marilee Fiebig and Robach was only just finalizing her divorce from Andrew Shue.