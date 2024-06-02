MadameNoire Featured Video

BIA has responded to Cardi B’s new verse on the “Wanna Be (Remix).”

After Glorilla debuted the remix to her hit alongside Megan Thee Stallion, fans began to speculate if Cardi B’s verse was aimed at fellow rapper BIA. Lyrics like the following raised a few eyebrows.

“She did what? Had no idea / Thought she was on the shelf, Ikea / Hope she talk like that when I see her / Bitch, please don’t nobody wanna be ya (BIA)/.”

Play

Fans quickly dissected the lyrics and determined that these were shots sent straight to the Massachusetts rapper. BIA even responded with an impromptu line of her own shared to social media, “BITCHS IS WACK. BITCHS IS TRASH. I SHOULD HANG BITCHES RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY ASS,” she wrote.

Now, the plot thickens as BIA may have taken advice from a user on X who commented on her response to Cardi B, saying, “Go in the booth and cook it boo,” wrote someone with the username MilesisOfficial. “Tweet is too much free access.”

“Bitch, you don’t want me in the booth. I’m REALLY like that,” said BIA in response to the comment followed by a handful of a hand holding a pen emoji. “I SHOULD HANG BITCHS RIGHT OVER MY KNEE, THE WAY I BE PUTTIN MY BELT TO THEY ASSSSSSSS.”

The plot has officially thickened because BIA went to the studio and jumped on social media to share her new track, a response to Cardi B’s verse.

“Cardi crying on IG. Catch another tude because she couldn’t catch a beat.

“C-A-R-D crying on IG, catch another tude cause she couldn’t catch a beat/ Do I beef with you or do I beef with Pardi?/ You been scrappin’ projects since 2019/,” said BIA on the track as she danced along in the clip shared to social media.

At the end of the snippet, she refers to Cardi B as a “weak ass bitch.”

The beef between the two kicked

when Cardi B used Missy Elliott’s “She’s a Bitch” as a sample for her “Like What (Freestyle).” Listeners believed that the song was very similar to BIA’s “I’m That Bitch” and accused the Bronx native of intentionally stealing her peer’s flow.

“Bitches make a fool of themselves every single time .. ima show ya something when I release this song tho,,” said Cardi B in a response that many believe was aimed at BIA at the time.

Now that shots have been directly fired, it looks like the rap girlies are keeping the beef alive!