MadameNoire Featured Video

Cardi B was disgusted by the actions of a young woman who allegedly performed oral sex on “Bad Bitty” rapper J.P. during her appearance on the popular YouTube show 20 Women Vs. 1 Rapper, a dating show where women compete for the chance to go out with a famous hip-hop star.

While chatting to fans on Instagram Live on May 2, the “Up” hitmaker said that while she’s sex “positive,” she believes women like the individual in the show needed to be “slut shamed” for their behavior.

“She literally grabbed this man’s hand, and it literally happened in less than a minute….she started s–king his d–k,” the mother of two said while reacting to the May 1 episode on Instagram Live.

“She just took the n—a to the bathroom and just started s–king his d–k? Y’all didn’t even say two sentences to each other and you just ate his d–k in the afternoon? Like you bitches just randomly sucking d–ks in the afternoon? No conversations, names, talking?”

Play

Cardi said she wasn’t surprised by J.P.’s willingness to accept oral sex from the young lady because “a man is gonna be a man.” However, her disappointment was directed towards the female contestant on the show, whom she believed was presenting herself in a negative light. She pondered if the young woman lacked self-respect.

“What’s going on with y’all? Y’all really want to be represented like that?” the rapper said.

Attempting to rationalize the young lady’s bold act on 20 Women Vs. 1 Rapper, Cardi said she could understand if the contestant was aiming for some cash or simply “vibing” with J.P. and seeking a good time, but according to the Grammy winner, there’s a particular social decorum that women should adhere to before getting involved in intimate acts with unfamiliar men.

“You don’t know nothing of this man? Y’all had a two-sentence conversation,” the “WAP” artist continued. “Wait a minute we forgot about this! STDs exist. Y’all forgot about STDs. I’m pretty sure that man did not have a condom in his pocket. You just ate his d–k in a bathroom probably like the whole production just pissed at.”

Play

Before detractors had the chance to criticize her perspective on the latest episode, the Bronx native preemptively addressed viewers skeptical of her opinions, acknowledging that she might not be the best person to speak on the topic due to her sexual lyrics and persona. She has also spoken openly about her active sex life with her now estranged husband Offset (keyword being husband) in the past.

While doubling down on her position, Cardi emphasized her concern regarding the young woman’s actions, stating that she was upset with the contestant’s decision to engage in oral sex with J.P. in public without getting to know him properly.

“Us women, what are we doing? Y’all need to get slut shamed. I’m slut shaming you….We can’t be doing that. And I know people are going to drag me. Like I said, you can f–k as many times as you want… but to suck d–k in less than a minute with a two-sentence conversation is wild,” she added.

In the YouTube comments section, some users couldn’t agree more with Cardi B.

“She got a pointï¸. We not ever gonna call you back,” a male netizen penned.

Another user wrote, “Dignity was the word you were searching for…’Have a little DIGNITY.’”

Some critics attributed the behavior of the young woman to the present state of hip-hop, pointing out how sexually explicit songs by Cardi and other stars like Sukihana and Megan Thee Stallion were potentially influencing young women to emulate such behavior.

“Girl, you one of the main reasons why these young girls act the way they act,” wrote one netizen.

However, the negative comments were met with objection from a few Cardi supporters who argued that it wasn’t a celebrity’s job to be “a role model” for young women.

“If these parents actually did they job instead of blaming everyone else, we wouldn’t have these problems,” one fan of the rapper penned.

Another user chimed in, “I’m not a fan of hers but I must admit none of her songs say to just meet some dude and hit him off right away…”

What do you think of Cardi’s hot take on the alleged oral sex debacle?

RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B On Sex 4 Or 5 Times A Day: ‘Your Man Is On Percs’