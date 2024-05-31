MadameNoire Featured Video

A Houston elementary school teacher shockingly filmed several sexually explicit videos of herself while on school grounds during teaching hours, and educators and community leaders are coming together to attempt to get her teaching license taken away.

Adrienne Harborth, a music teacher at Gray Elementary in Lamar Consolidated Independent School District just outside of Houston, took several videos of herself on school grounds. Harborth’s identification badge was seen in the video as she showed her bare breasts and butt in a school classroom and bathroom.

Community activists Quanell X and Candice Matthews said during a press conference: “You really can’t make this stuff up.”

Although Harborth is no longer employed in the school district for an unrelated incident, Matthews explained that “The administration had no idea of the videos.”

Matthews decided to make the details of the video public alongside a few other community leaders in order to prevent Harborth from being employed around any other children.

“Now that you know about the video, we expect you to do your job. We expect you to go to the Texas Education Agency; we expect you to put a block on this teacher so this teacher cannot go to another school and do this type of foolishness. This can be the same type of teacher that can touch a child,” she said.

“This is how demented teachers go from one district to the next. So that’s why we are calling this out. We are not going to sweep this under the rug.”

Community leaders maintain that just canceling Harborth’s contract isn’t good enough. They want Lamar CISD officials to completely ban Harborth from teaching in the district, advise the TEA to suspend her teaching certification, and have law enforcement interview all her students to ensure she hasn’t been inappropriate towards them.

“If she would do this in the classroom, what else would she do?” Quanell X added. “This woman should never ever be allowed to be an educator. This woman should never be allowed to work around children ever again.”

“Let’s make sure the school district protects the state of Texas children so she can’t run from one district to another seeking employment because it’s not in her personnel file what she was terminated for or why she’s banned from the district,” he said.

“Your porn days [are] over, and also your teacher days. You do not sexualize our children.”