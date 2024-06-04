This Uncle Has The Best Relationship Advice For His Nieces And Black Women

Aaron A. Moore, uncle to several nieces, delivered some paternal advice that he has his young girls follow to stay safe.

He began with some context, “Since my wife Danielle refuses to make me a girl dad for fear she’ll have to have another c-section. I’m an uncle, and this is what I teach my nieces.”

Moore went about a few daily activities while talking to the camera. “When you go on a date make sure you bring some money. Most guys feel that just because they pay something for you they have an all-access pass.”

He continued, “So when you tell him no, and he throws a fit, kindly pay your bill, call your Uber, and go home to your peace.”

Moore started his second piece of advice. “We all do go on a date and let him grow up in public, and it might be cute to some people, but to a queen, that’s downright disrespectful, and I better not see it,” He said.

His third piece of advice was simple and to the point. Moore expressed, “he puts his hands on you, leave! Show him that type of disrespect will not be tolerated.”

“Growing up– you gonna hear a lot of grown folks argue about this 50/50 situation,” He prefaced. Moore gave his two cents on how girls should go about moving in with their partner and splitting the bills.

“I advise you, when you get to moving in with a man, pay some bills. Some men feel that just because they pay for everything, they hold a certain power.”

He added seriously, “I don’t want any of my nieces to feel powerless in a relationship.”

He specified, “So I’m gonna tell you to pay the gas, the lights, the phone, and your condo…so when he gets to acting a fool, all that’s coming with you.”

“Have fun arguing in the dark,” He joked.