Former professional football player Ryan Clark makes it clear that he will never vouch for Sean “Diddy” Combs after footage of him reportedly physically assaulting and abusing his then-girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura in a most recently released video.

On May 20, Ryan posted an Instagram clip of his appearance on The Pivot Podcast where he simply called Diddy a “bitch” for physically assaulting Cassie in 2016. The former safety of the Washington Commanders empathizes with the mother of one and shows no grace to the disgraced mogul, also deemed a “monster.”

“Cassie’s physical wounds may have healed, but the mental and emotional trauma suffered at the hands of Sean Combs left irreparable damage,” Ryan began the caption of his perspicuous commentary. “She lived through his abuse and was ridiculed once she built the courage to speak up! I can’t imagine the torment and torture she’s endured.”

The clip begins with Ryan calling out Diddy and all the men around him who witnessed and enabled his behavior.

In his commentary, Ryan declared that the disgraced rapper should “rot in jail” if found guilty of all the allegations toward him. But the matter isn’t about forgiveness.

The podcast vet said, “You let him do that because of his power, and now this woman has been living with it for years.”

During the conversation, Ryan touches on the brutal video, specifically on Cassie’s disturbing escape and the vicious stomping. He compared the songstress’s flee attempt to that of people running from war or death.

The Pivot host continued, “Then he pulls her down, and he’s stomping her. Even if I’m fighting someone now that I dislike, I’m not going to fucking stomp you on the ground.”

Growing suspicious of all the “hoe shit” Diddy got into throughout his career, including disrespecting women, Ryan suggested that Diddy engaged in a perverted lifestyle. Then, he heavily emphasized that Diddy couldn’t come back from beating Cassie the way he did.

“We can look at that as men and say some things you don’t get to come back from. It’s a lesson to all of us that we want people to be innocent until proven guilty, but we have to be fair,” Ryan said about the premature judgments against women.

“I will never in any way defend [Diddy]…”

Black women were grateful for Ryan’s passionate stance against Diddy and his alleged abuse.

“Thank you so much for this. This matters. Your voice matters, and your passion in speaking up about it is healing in itself,” penned Nigerian-American writer and orator Luuvie Ajayi Jones.

Another woman commented, “This was articulated so well. As a woman who has experienced and witnessed domestic violence as a child, it hits a bit different when watching what took place. Thank you for this post.”

On the other hand, men in the comments offer sound relationship and moral advice to other men.

“Honorable MEN don’t beat women. Good words!” music artist Kevin Cooks wrote in agreeance with Ryan’s message.

“One thing I’ll tell us, men,” a viewer’s advice began. “We gotta stop learning the hard way… Kill the sense of entitlement because you think you somebody. Tell the truth to these women and to your girl/wife on how you planned to move in life. Treat women who they are and not what we think they are. If she a hoe make sure she know that’s the vibe. If she wife material, make sure she knows that’s the vibe.”

Ryan’s commentary comes days after Diddy issued a controversial video statement on his Instagram, seemingly apologizing for shoving, dragging, and kicking Cassie.

“I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” Diddy said in his apology. “I went, and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

However, Cassie’s attorney shot down the apology immediately with a statement, according to Deadline. Meredith Firetog, who represented the “Me & You” singer in her sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, believed that the Bad Boys CEO’s apology to be “disingenuous” and self-imposed.

Firetog said in the statement, “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”