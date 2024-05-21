MadameNoire Featured Video

Jayden Perkins, the 11-year-old heroic dancer who protected his mom during a fatal domestic attack, is receiving his flowers in more ways than one.

On May 16, Chicago’s Gus Legacy Foundation hosted a heartwarming theater night to raise funds for the Jayden Perkins Memorial Scholarship to honor the late, talented Gus Giordano Dance School student. Jayden is the first dancer to have a financial award in his name in the institution’s 70-year history. The award comes full circle to commemorate Jayden’s entire merit scholarship journey at the company since he was 8.

“This gives us the chance to always remember who Jayden was,” executive director Amy Giordano said, according to the Block Club Chicago. “He was always present and engaged, and for that, you should be rewarded.”

At the event, which included performances, raffles and treats, a fellow dancer and friend of the late budding dancer received the Jayden Perkins Memorial Scholarship. The recipient received a year of training, shoes, attire, travel to showcases, and other all-expenses-paid items and activities.

MadameNoire reported Jayden’s tragic story, which inspired the establishment of the financial initiative in his name. The honor student was fatally stabbed on March 13 during his attempt to shield his pregnant mother from her abusive ex-boyfriend, 37-year-old Crosetti Brand. On that heartbreaking day, the convicted felon forced his way into the matriarch’s apartment, inflicting multiple stab wounds on the pair, including a fatal piercing to Jayden’s chest.

“This mom’s life is now forever changed. Along with being brutally attacked, stabbed multiple times… she has to face the fact that she will never see, touch or hug her 11-year-old son,” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling confirmed at a press conference on March 15.

Subsequently, authorities arrested and charged Crosetti with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of home invasion with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, aggravated domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon and violation of an order of protection.

Since Jayden's untimely passing, the Gus Giordano Dance School and community members have celebrated his memory with fundraisers, donations and pinned Instagram posts.






